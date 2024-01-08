Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has Been Hospitalized Since January 1st
The Pentagon did not inform the public of Secretary Austin’s hospitalization until Jan 5th, nor was the Whitehouse informed or the Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks informed until Jan 4th.
January 8, 2024: U.S. Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin has been hospitalized for more than a week after being admitted to the Walter Reed ICU on January 1st. According to The Washington Examiner, on “January 1st, (Lloyd Austin) began experiencing severe pain and was transported to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center where he was admitted to t…
