December 5, 2024: On October 10, 2024, members of the WHO, FDA, CDC, NIH, ASPR, BARDA, as well as U.S. infectious disease pediatricians, held a 6.5 hour meeting to discuss the current status and further development of vaccines for an emerging 2024-2025 H5N1 global flu pandemic.

As the current Biden HHS administration is gearing up to unleash 2025 flu shots without reviewing any safety or efficacy data first, MAHA is already making strong offensive moves warning Americans about the risks of flu vaccination.

Yesterday, Valuetainment posted a 2-minute clip on YouTube from an interview of RFK Jr and Patrick Bet-David. RFK Jr. did not mince his words when he stated, “In a million years, I would not take the flu shot and I’ll tell you why.”

How the Flu Shot Increases Risk for a Viral Infection

RFK Jr. goes on to cite peer-reviewed studies explaining how the flu vaccine causes pathogenic priming. In simple terms, pathogenic priming is the weakening of your immune system so that you’re more likely to get a viral infection, including a coronavirus infection. Even the CDC’s current flu vaccine campaign ‘admits’ that the flu shots don’t prevent flu infection, but may lessen the symptoms of the flu virus if you’re infected.

RFK Jr. attributes the recent decrease in longevity of the elderly, specifically those in nursing homes, to the fact that many nursing homes across America began mandating the flu shots for their residents.

While the current leadership and employees of US federal agencies are heavily invested in decimating the US food supply and deploying dangerous disease-causing vaccines under the guise of a declared H5N1 pandemic, their plans to do so are in clear violation of the laws of the Constitution and many of the Congressional laws that regulate the food and drug industries.

The most effective way to stop the federal agencies’ attack on our food supply, individual human rights, and our children, under the guise of a public health emergency is to not only expose these plans, but to clearly articulate how they violate many of the Congressional laws that regulate the food and drug industries, as well as common sense. MAHA and RFK Jr. are making all the right moves in using facts, law, and common sense logic in explaining the ‘risk-benefit ratio’ of the flu shots.

To continue to shine light on the government’s malfeasant H5N1 plans, please share this interview for an in-depth report and analysis of the US government’s 2024-25 H5N1 Flu Pandemic plans.

Ephesians 5:11-14

Have nothing to do with the fruitless deeds of darkness, but rather expose them. It is shameful even to mention what the disobedient do in secret. But everything exposed by the light becomes visible—and everything that is illuminated becomes a light.

