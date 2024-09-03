September 2, 2024: Maria Zeee and Dane Wiginton recently addressed one of the, if not the most important topic effecting Americans, global citizens and all biological life forms - chemtrails. Maria Zeee opens her Media Blackout segment on the Vigilant News Network stating, “Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. vows to stop chemtrails.

You can watch the full interview with geoengineering expert Dan Wiginton on the Vigilant News Network.

In a recent interview with Mel K, I expressed my hope in RFK Jr.’ s collaboration with Trump to reign in the global attack on all of God’s creations using nanobiotechnologies, including aerosolized mRNA nanoparticles found in ‘vaccines’, drugs, food, water, and chemtrails.

RFK Jr. is Committed to Saving Children and All of God’s Creations

In May of 2023, I wrote an article on RFK Jr.’s commitment to not only save the planet, but all of God’s creations. During the interview with Mel K, I paraphrased a statement Mr. Kennedy made last year on earth day.

“When we destroy a species, when we destroy a special place, we're diminishing our capacity to sense the divine, understand who God is, and what our own potential is as human beings.” - RFK Jr. April 22, 2023, Earth Day Message

RFK Jr. has spoken out against all vaccines as dangerous products, the fraudulent data behind vaccines, and recently stated that if had young children today he wouldn’t even vaccinate them against measles. View here on Rumble.

Below is the Unlocked May 2, 2023 Article on RFK Jr’s Commitment to Humanity and the Environment

May 2, 2023: On April 22, 2023, some Americans took time to recognize Earth Day, including Presidential candidate, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in a message entitled My Earth Day Message to Americans, RFK Jr. eloquently expressed;

“God talks to human beings through many vectors: through each other, through organized religion, through the great books of those religions, through wise people, through art, music, literature, and poetry. But nowhere with such detail and grace, color, and joy as through creation. When we destroy a species, when we destroy a special place, we're diminishing our capacity to sense the divine, understand who God is, and what our own potential is as human beings.” - RFK Jr. April 22, 2023, Earth Day Message mRNA Technologies Have a Profound Impact on All Life Forms “When we destroy a species…. we're diminishing our capacity to sense the divine, understand who God is, and what our own potential is as human beings.” - RFK Jr.

Although over 30 years in development, it’s only been in the last 3 years that mRNA nanotechnology has flooded our lives and our environment. When Pfizer and Moderna launched their mRNA COVID-19 injections, some of us became educated about the lipid nanoparticle (LNPs) technologies in the vials. LNPs are also referred to as mRNA technology, even though the lipid nanoparticles are not mRNA or lipids at all, but gene-editing technologies. These mRNA nanobiotechnologies have historically been used to genetically modify other species, including the plants and animals that we find in our food supply.

mRNA Nanobiotechnologies Can Permanently Change the Genome of Any Species

Some people may or may not realize that mRNA nanobiotechnologies were deployed to create permanent genetic changes to a species by forcing unnatural, and often off-target, gene-editing mutations thereby creating new species and making existing species extinct; for example- homo sapiens, aka humans.

The Use of Aerosolized mRNA Nanoparticles Can Destroy Plants and the Biosphere

What very few understand though is that the use of mRNA nanotechnologies in plant kingdom species (such as corn, lettuce, tobacco, algae, etc.) could make all biological life forms extinct by genetically transforming the process of photosynthesis.

When used in plants, mRNA nanotechnologies genetically reprogram the genes and pathways responsible for photosynthesis. This is a bad idea because chloroplasts produce molecules other than glucose and oxygen (such as spike proteins) instead of converting carbon dioxide and water to oxygen and glucose. In the case of COVID-19 plant-based mRNA vaccines, the photosynthesis process is hijacked to create chimeric spike proteins. When plants stop converting carbon dioxide to oxygen, there is less oxygen for all life forms. (I take that back. This is a very bad idea).

Does it Matter if Photosynthesis is Hijacked by mRNA Technology?

According to Nature, “The building and breaking of carbon-based material — from carbon dioxide to complex organic molecules (photosynthesis) then back to carbon dioxide (respiration) — is part of what is commonly called the global carbon cycle. The global carbon cycle would not be possible without photosynthesis.

Photosynthesis doesn't just drive the carbon cycle — it also creates the oxygen necessary for respiring organisms.”

mRNA Lipid Nanoparticles Genetically Edit the Organelles of Photosynthesis

In the NIH grant database, there are dozens of grants using mRNA technology (a suite of lipid nanotechnologies) to produce ‘vaccines’ from plants via the photosynthesis genes and pathways. In 2006, research out of China demonstrated that plant could produce foreign genes (SARS-CoV spike proteins) by hijacking the chloroplast genome.

Why is hijacking the chloroplast genome an issue? Chloroplasts are the plant organelles in all plant life forms for the purposes of photosynthesis!

The 2006 article goes to explain how the researchers used lettuce and tobacco to produce SARS spike proteins and how “tobacco is extremely efficient plant transformation and the biotechnology system of choice.”

Some of the early mRNA nanotechnology research in plants, including tobacco and algae, emphasized on transforming the function of chloroplasts by genetically mutating two of the key genes for photosynthesis; psbA (photosystem II protein D) and rbcL (copy region of chloroplast genome).

Chemtrails Contaminate Oceans and Lakes, Disrupting the Earth’s Oxygen Supply

Mutating the genes responsible for chloroplasts’ photosynthesis with mRNA technology creates a far greater concern than mRNA contamination in our food or tobacco supply alone. Contamination of our oceans, lakes, and water supply places all life forms as risks for decreased oxygen. Per dozens of patents, peer-review publications, and the 2018 EcoHealth Alliance pitch to DARPA, mRNA lipid nanoparticles can be and have been aerosolized. Aerosolizing mRNA lipid nanoparticles over our lakes, rivers, and oceans will have a devastating impact on all life forms on our planet.

Per Nature, “much of the oxygen in the air we breathe, phytoplankton and cyanobacteria in the world's oceans are thought to produce between one-third and one-half of atmospheric oxygen on Earth.”

Who Can Stop the Negative Eternal Impact that mRNA Technology is Having on our Planet?

Our current President, Biden is 100% lock-step with the biotech/synthetic biology industry goals of converting biological life forms into programmable technologies that mimic biology, including the ability to program and control the cells of human bodies.

Biden made the US government’s mission clear in his September 12, 2022, Executive Order. The US government is invested in and dedicated to ensuring that gene-editing technologies are in the bodies of every US adult and child in order to, “write circuitry for cells and predictably program biology in the same way we write software programs for computers.”

In stark contrast to President Biden, RFK Jr. has launched his Presidential campaign promising to protect the environment and to take down Big Pharma. He closed his Earth Day Message with a promise to protect the environment and humanity;

“I have dedicated my life to protecting the precious resources of the Earth. Environmental stewardship will be a core objective of my Presidency. Environmental protection is critical to social and racial justice, to America’s economic prosperity, and to the survival of humanity.” - Robert F. Kennedy Jr. April 22, 2023

RFK Jr. is Relentless in His Pursuits to Save Humanity and the Planet

RFK Jr. is protecting both humanity and the planet by relentlessly supporting the prosecution of those individuals and companies who have developed and deployed the mRNA bioweapon technologies throughout our communities. I hope he begins with Pfizer.

May God guide and protect RFK Jr. and his family.

Proverbs 1: 10-18

My son, if sinful men entice you, do not give in to them. If they say, “Come along with us; let’s lie in wait for innocent blood, let’s ambush some harmless soul; let’s swallow them alive, like the grave, and whole, like those who go down to the pit; we will get all sorts of valuable things and fill our houses with plunder; cast lots with us; we will all share the loot”— My son, do not go along with them, do not set foot on their paths; for their feet rush into evil, they are swift to shed blood.

The Kingston Report. TRUTH WINS.

