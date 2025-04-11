April 11, 2025: During a Cabinet meeting last night, HHS Secretary Kennedy (RFK Jr.) stated that autism rates in the U.S. are still increasing at the current incidence is about 1 in 31 from about 1 in 10,000 when he was growing up.

In addressing President Trump, RFK Jr. stated:

“At your direction, we are going to know by September. We have launched a massive testing and research effort that’s going to involve hundreds of scientists from around the world. By September we will know what has caused the autism epidemic and we will be able to eliminate those exposures.

RFK Jr.’s consistent messaging that there’s a probable link between the increasing rates of autism in the U.S. and childhood vaccinations will hopefully be proven by this global research effort.

