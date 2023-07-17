Reaching Out to COVID-19 mRNA Victims in Florida
This Article is My Request on Behalf of Florida Activists and Law Enforcement Leaders
July 17, 2023: Just want to update everyone on our progress in Florida. I’ve been working closely with local activists and we have been able to gain access to many of Florida counties’ law enforcement leaders. Many law enforcement leaders understand the crisis of keeping the COVID-19 mRNA injection available for community access, thereby enabling additional increases in disease, disabilities, and deaths among adults and children within their counties.
I am reaching out to Kingston Report supporters to request that if you know Florida residents who were harmed by a COVID-19 mRNA injection or have a loved one who was disabled or died after receiving a Pfizer or Moderna mRNA injection, to encourage them to reach out to me at patriots@mifight.com.
The initial information needed is simple:
First and last name
e-mail address
Phone number
Zip code and county in Florida
Which mRNA injection(s) did they receive? Pfizer or Moderna
How many?
Optional: brief description of harmful clinical outcomes after being injected, i.e. high blood pressure, heart inflammation, neurological changes, miscarriage, COVID-19 diagnosis, et al. This article has more information on the known harmful effects of the Pfizer mRNA (and Moderna) injections.
If you know of victims in Florida, please have them email this information to patriots@mifight.com and someone will follow-up with them within 5-10 business days or sooner.
Please share this article.
The Kingston Report.
2 Corinthians 10: 3-6
For though we live in the world, we do not wage war as the world does. The weapons we fight with are not the weapons of the world. On the contrary, they have divine power to demolish strongholds. We demolish arguments and every pretension that sets itself up against the knowledge of God, and we take captive every thought to make it obedient to Christ. And we will be ready to punish every act of disobedience, once your obedience is complete.
How You Can Support
In addition to sharing this information with victims, you can support the efforts to seize the mRNA injections out of all communities through my organization miFight.
Information and donations can also be mailed to:
miFight Inc.
Karen Kingston
960 Postal Way, #307
Vista, CA 92085
The Goodness Inside
God Speed Karen!!!!! Those awake in the world are watching!!!
My sheriff seems to offer moral support and is sympathetic to the cause, but is unwilling to take any action, at least at this point in time. This weekend is apparently the sheriff’s convention, so maybe something will change. I never took the shot so I don’t have victim status. The local DA is a corrupt coward. Maybe that is a factor.