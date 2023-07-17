July 17, 2023: Just want to update everyone on our progress in Florida. I’ve been working closely with local activists and we have been able to gain access to many of Florida counties’ law enforcement leaders. Many law enforcement leaders understand the crisis of keeping the COVID-19 mRNA injection available for community access, thereby enabling additional increases in disease, disabilities, and deaths among adults and children within their counties.

My Request on Behalf of Florida Activists and Law Enforcement Leaders

I am reaching out to Kingston Report supporters to request that if you know Florida residents who were harmed by a COVID-19 mRNA injection or have a loved one who was disabled or died after receiving a Pfizer or Moderna mRNA injection, to encourage them to reach out to me at patriots@mifight.com.

The initial information needed is simple:

First and last name

e-mail address

Phone number

Zip code and county in Florida

Which mRNA injection(s) did they receive? Pfizer or Moderna

How many?

Optional: brief description of harmful clinical outcomes after being injected, i.e. high blood pressure, heart inflammation, neurological changes, miscarriage, COVID-19 diagnosis, et al. This article has more information on the known harmful effects of the Pfizer mRNA (and Moderna) injections.

If you know of victims in Florida, please have them email this information to patriots@mifight.com and someone will follow-up with them within 5-10 business days or sooner.

Please share this article.

Share

The Kingston Report. TRUTH WINS.

2 Corinthians 10: 3-6

For though we live in the world, we do not wage war as the world does. The weapons we fight with are not the weapons of the world. On the contrary, they have divine power to demolish strongholds. We demolish arguments and every pretension that sets itself up against the knowledge of God, and we take captive every thought to make it obedient to Christ. And we will be ready to punish every act of disobedience, once your obedience is complete.

For Sheriffs with Bravery, Integrity, and Honor Karen Kingston · July 15, 2023 July 15, 2023: Pfizer and other organizations have engaged in egregious fraud, greatly deceiving and manipulating the American people resulting in criminal human experimentation on innocent adults and children with harmful biotechnology injections containing engineered mRNA nanoparticles that do not meet the criteria of a vaccine, but match the criteria… Read full story

How You Can Support

In addition to sharing this information with victims, you can support the efforts to seize the mRNA injections out of all communities through my organization miFight.

GiveSendGo Link for miFight

Information and donations can also be mailed to:

miFight Inc.

Karen Kingston

960 Postal Way, #307

Vista, CA 92085

Share