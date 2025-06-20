June 19, 2025: As the jury delivered their verdict a few hours ago in the Schara vs. Ascension Health case, Scott Schara and his legal team have rescheduled the press conference on the case for tomorrow at 9:00 am.
Press Conference Scheduled Following Conclusion of Schara vs Ascension Health
Appleton, WI: Members of the press are invited to attend a press conference following the verdict in the case of Schara vs. Ascension Health, et al (Case No. 2023CV000345).
The press conference will feature remarks from Scott Schara and his legal counsel, including Attorney Warner Mendenhall to address the trial’s outcome, its implications, and the next steps.
Details of the Press Conference:
Date/Time: June 20, 2025, at 9:00 a.m.
Location: 402 E. North Street, across from City Park in Appleton, Wisconsin. https://maps.app.goo.gl/ewSWd8RzH7mbjwsCA
Who: Scott Schara, Cindy Schara, Jessica Vander Heiden, Attorney Warner Mendenhall, Attorney Joe Voiland
Background:
The trial examined allegations of wrongful death, negligence, lack of informed consent, medical battery, and requests a declaratory judgment for the DNR order and medication combination the plaintiff (Schara) alleges killed his daughter Grace, who had Down syndrome.
Media RSVP and Inquiries:
For planning purposes, members of the press are encouraged to RSVP by contacting Kevin Tuttle at kevin.tuttle@spiritpr.net or 608-630-7668. For further information, please visit OurAmazingGrace.net.
Plaintiff’s Contact Info (to use after the press conference):
Scott Schara
President, Our Amazing Grace’s Light Shines On, Inc.
scott@ouramazinggrace.net
Grace’s Dad
