October 3, 2024: Wuxi Biologics is Pfizer’s mRNA-LNP manufacturing partner for vaccines and is headquartered in China.

WuXi’s Exponential Growth in the United States

WuXi’s partnerships with Pfizer and many other US BioPharma companies fueled exponential growth for the Chinese company. They opened numerous facilities throughout the United States (San Diego, San Francisco, Minnesota, Philadelphia, New Jersey, and Delaware) and acquired a Pfizer-owned manufacturing facility in China to meet global demands.

WuXi Opens 140,000 Square Feet of Laboratory Facilities in Philadelphia

On November 15, 2021, WuXi announced the opening of their advanced testing facilities in Philadelphia, which included one 140,000 square feet of laboratory facilities.

WuXi Conducts Research for the Chinese Military and Coordinates Genetic Testing Centers with the CCP

Wuxi Biologics is listed as a national security threat under the BioSecure Act, which was thwarted in May, but passed in the House of Representatives on September 9, 2024.

In his opening remarks to the House, James Comer (R-KY) stated;

“I am happy to support H.R. 8333, the BIOSECURE Act. This bipartisan, bicameral bill prevents U.S. taxpayer dollars from flowing to biotechnology companies that are owned, operated, or controlled by China or other foreign adversaries…. WuXi—through its two subsidiaries named in the bill—operates genetic testing centers established in coordination with the CCP, helps carry out research to promote the Chinese-military, and has reportedly stolen U.S. firms’ intellectual property.”

WuXi Places 140,000 Square Foot Lab Facility Up for Sale

Today, less than one month after the BioSecure Act passed the House, REUTERS reported “WuXi AppTec has put its cell and gene therapy manufacturing unit WuXi Advanced Therapies, which operates four laboratories and manufacturing facilities in Philadelphia, up for sale, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.”

Are Americans Winning the CCP’s 5th Generation Warfare Waged Against America?

On September 12, 2024, the House of Representatives announced that they passed 25 bills to protect Americans against the military, economic, ideological, and technological threats of the Chinese Communist Party, including the BioSecure Act.

We’re just starting to see the early effects of the new pro-America and pro-humanity policies passed by the House with today’s announcement that WuXi is being forced to sell-off their US facilities. Deterring taxpayer dollars and other financial resources from companies that serve foreign governments who openly engage in human rights abuses and genocide is just the first strike in this war to preserve American’s freedoms and human rights around the world.

Isaiah 33:1 (Easy English Version)

It will be very bad for you who destroy other nations. No other nation has destroyed you yet.

It will be very bad for you who deceive other nations. No other nation has deceived you yet.

But in the end, when you stop destroying, others will destroy you.

When you stop deceiving, other nations will deceive you.

