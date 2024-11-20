November 20, 2024: This article was original published on August 15, 2024.

Manufacturers are legally required to ensure that their FDA-approved prescription products available for interstate commerce meet their FDA-approved indication. (period) An indication is what an FDA-approved product promises to do.

Pfizer’s FDA-approved labeling alone proves that the COVID-19 mRNA injections are not vaccines because their own package insert shows that the injections cause COVID-19 disease.

Pfizer’s FDA-approved indication for their COVID-19 mRNA injection is;

“COMIRNATY is a vaccine indicated for active immunization to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals 12 years of age and older.”

Pfizer’s FDA-approved promise to the American people is that their COVID-19 mRNA injections provide immunity against SARS-CoV-2. Meaning you don’t get infected with SARS-CoV-2 if you get injected.

However, in the same FDA-approved labeling promising SARS-CoV-2 immunity, the majority of adults and children in a Pfizer FDA-study subset had active SARS-CoV-2 infection after being fully-vaxxed and boosted.

If You Get the Injection You Get the Infection per Pfizer’s FDA-Study Data Published in COMIRNATY’s Package Insert

In this same FDA-approved package insert, there is an FDA-approved Phase-4 study stating that;

75% of fully-vaccinated and boosted children (12-17 years of age) tested positive for SARS-2 (aka, had active SARS-CoV-2 infection),

72% of fully-vaccinated and boosted adults aged 55 years of age and younger tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, and

62% of fully-vaccinated and boosted adults over 55 tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

Pfizer and the FDA Knew the COVID-19 Injections Placed Children at Much Higher Risk for Disease and Death than SARS-CoV-2 Itself

Disturbingly, in June of 2021 the FDA admitted it would be statistically and clinically impossible to develop a vaccine that’s more effective than a child’s own immune system in preventing SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19 because children rarely got infected.

In other words, Pfizer and the FDA knew it would be impossible to develop a vaccine that’s more effective than a child’s own immune system in preventing COVID-19 infection.

Why Was the FDA Formed?

It’s important to know that the FDA was granted its regulatory authority under the US Food, Drug, and Cosmetics Act (21 USC) specifically to protect public health by ensuring that “human drugs are safe and effective” and to regulate the marketing of foods, drugs, devices, and electronics.

The FDA Acted in an Unlawful & Criminal Manner

Never mind the overwhelming body of evidence to criminally prosecute Pfizer, any well-versed individual could argue that the FDA acted in an unlawful and criminal manner in approving Pfizer’s mRNA bioweapon injections as ‘safe and effective vaccines’ based on the COMIRNATY package insert alone.

This is How Pfizer’s FDA-Approved Labeling Should Read

Not only does the FDA continue to behave recklessly as the agency is doing nothing to stop Pfizer’s fraudulent promotion of their mRNA injections as ‘safe and effective vaccines,’ but the FDA and Pfizer continue to allow for criminal human experimentation and to inflict mass disease, disabilities and death upon the American people in the name of “public health safety.”

Exodus 23: 1-3

“Do not spread false reports. Do not help a guilty person by being a malicious witness. Do not follow the crowd in doing wrong. When you give testimony in a lawsuit, do not pervert justice by siding with the crowd...”

The Kingston Report. TRUTH WINS.

