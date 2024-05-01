May 1, 2024: Breaking news from the Financial Times and Fierce Pharma, reports, “Following the lead of Eli Lilly (and in my opinion - The Wellness Company), Pfizer will establish a direct-to-consumer service, selling some of its medicines online and avoiding industry middlemen. The company plans to sell products such as its COVID treatment Paxlovid (average retail price is $1,390 per treatment) and a migraine nasal spray in this way.”

Share

Pfizer is Imitating the Wellness Company’s Patient-Care Model

Per Fierce Pharma, “Pfizer expects to have the website up before the end of this year. It will connect patients with consultants to prescribe the drugs, with a supplier filling and shipping the prescriptions.”

Please share this valuable information. Share

Preparing for the Next COVID and Flu Season? Forget Pfizer!

The Wellness Company (TWC) has got your covered. I’m proud to be an affiliate with TWC. The first global company to provide the most comprehensive online health and medical services to patients during COVID-19, including the ability to get a prescription for ivermectin, as well as direct shipping.

Remember when pharmacies were denying ivermectin prescriptions ? TWC provided patients with medical care when the indoctrinated doctors and pharmacists refused to.

Use Code FREEMEMBER and SAVE $45

I recommend ordering TWC’s Contagion Kit which includes a prescription for generic Ivermectin and Tamiflu - just in case.

The Wellness Company - be well.

Exclusive FREE Membership($99 Value) + $45 Off Prescription Kits

Just purchase your prescription or another product here. (such as Spike Support) and then purchase the annual membership fo $99.99.

Use code FREEMEMBER at checkout and you’ll get the $99.99 membership for FREE plus additional discounts.

The Kingston Report. TRUTH WINS.

If You’d Like to Further Support My Work

Mail: Karen Kingston/miFight Inc., 960 Postal Way #307, Vista, CA 92085

Contact: I can be contacted via email at patriots@mifight.com.