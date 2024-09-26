Pfizer Pulls Blood Cell Therapy Off Market Due to Deaths: African-American Children at Greatest Risk
Pfizer targeted parents of African American children who had sickle cell disease with their OXBRYTA marketing. Yesterday, Pfizer announced OXBRYTA is being withdrawn from 35 countries due to deaths.
September 26, 2024: Immediately after the stock market closed yesterday, Pfizer announced that “it’s voluntarily withdrawing all lots of OXBRYTA for the treatment of sickle cell disease at this time, in all markets where it is approved. Pfizer is also discontinuing all active clinical trials for the drug and expanded access programs worldwide.”
Sickle cell disease is a genetic disease that affects hemoglobin and the ability for red blood cells to carry oxygen causing red blood cells to ‘sickle’ or become deformed.
Per the website, OXBRYTA supports hemoglobin in order to prevent the breakdown of red blood cells.
Pfizer’s OXBRYTA marketing targeted African American parents whose children were diagnosed with sickle cell disease.
The website took parents through African American children’s personal success stories with their parent or caregiver by their side.
How Many African American Children Died from Pfizer’s OXBRYTA?
