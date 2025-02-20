Pfizer and Science 'Don't Agree' with RFK Jr. or U.S. Government Data
Bourla was asked point blank what he thought about RFK Jr.’s claims that there is no good safety data on vaccines, specifically on the COVID vaccines. His response "We" don't agree with him.
February 19, 2025: Ahead of the Washington D.C. PhRMA conference and upcoming meetings President Trump this week, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla sat down with CNBC reporters to discuss the future of Pfizer under the Trump Administration and Health & Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
