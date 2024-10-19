October 18, 2024: Yuval Noah Harrari, Jack Dorsi, Elon Musk and other global elites have frequently expressed both their enthusiasm and ‘concerns’ about human beings ‘losing their free will’ and becoming ‘hackable animals’.

What is Free Will?

According to the 1986 Webster’s Unabridged Dictionary of the English Language:

free-will (noun)

free choice; voluntary decision; the doctrine that the conduct of human beings is one of personal choice and is not simply determined by physical or divine forces.

The Science Behind Controlling Human Behavior & Ending Free Will

While the ability to control human behavior and ultimately free will may sound like science fiction, optogenetics is the field within synthetic biology that allows researchers (or governments) to use light to turn cells that contain genetically designed bioelectrical devices on or off with remarkable precision and resolution down to regions of individual cells in living freely moving animals (including humans). As a result, optogenetics can be used to control specific behaviors in animals, such as triggering fear or blocking pain responses.

Optogenetics was developed over the period from 2004 to 2009. Researchers in thousands of laboratories worldwide subsequently began using optogenetics, and thousands of scientific findings have been published with the method—chiefly in neuroscience. (Encyclopedia Brittanica)

Rare Earth Metals (Lanthanides) Found in COVID-19 Vaccines are the Cornerstone Elements of Optogenetics and mRNA is the Platform Technology

Researchers from Argentina made the alarming discovery of rare earth mineral (lanthanides) in the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. Lanthanides are the cornerstone elements of optogenetics, while mRNA is the foundational technology platform.

After publishing The Kingston Report on these concerning discoveries, Emerald Robinson invited me to discuss the details of these scientific findings and if this is part of larger global agenda to hack and control human beings.

This 3-minute clip is a preview of our groundbreaking discussion.

The full interview can be viewed on X at Emerald Robinson.

Biohacking the Human Brain By Design: The Criminal Global COVID-19 Nanotechnolgy Experiment

The scientists did not mince their words when they stated that the presence of rare earth metals (lanthanides) in the COVID-19 injections was intentional and part of a global nanotechnology experiment on humanity, as Emerald and I discuss in this 90-second clip.

Every human being on the planet has the right to know about the toxic rare metals found in the COVID-19 mRNA injections and the scientific field of optogenetics. Share Please share this very valuable and FREE Kingston Report.

My full interview with Emerald can be viewed on X at Emerald Robinson.

Mark 13:19-20

For in those days there will be tribulation, such as has not been since the beginning of the creation which God created until this time, nor ever shall be. And unless the Lord had shortened those days, no flesh (biologics life) would be saved; but for the elect’s sake, whom He chose, He shortened the days.

The Kingston Report. TRUTH WINS.

