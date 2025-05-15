May 14, 2025

Dear Friends,

I can’t emphasize how important it is for you to read and share this Kingston Report and take action. As Edmund Burke famously said, “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”

We all have a once in a lifetime opportunity right now to go on public record informing the FDA as to why the COVID-19 ‘vaccines’ must be recalled from the market immediately.

The FDA has opened-up an online form to submit public comments to the FDA Vaccine Advisory Committee on the authorizations and approvals for continuing the 2025-26 COVID-19 injections.

Current Comments Support ALL COVID-19 Injections for ALL Individuals

According to Regulations.gov, there are currently only 3,951 public comments submitted so far, and only 60 are publicly available.

All of the comments that I reviewed, were strongly advocating to keep all COVID-19 mRNA-LNP injections on the market for full access to adults, children and infants as youngs 6 -months old (Pfizer and Moderna) and to provide full FDA approval for NovaVax.

Here are some example public comments on the COVID shots.

“I urge the FDA to allow approval for updated COVID vaccines for all age groups this fall. Requiring new efficacy studies each fall would be devastating in terms to timely production. We need to ensure equitable access for children and adults. Please ensure mRNA and also Novavax are available as options.”

Please expedite immediate approval of Novavax BLA, a unique and valuable vaccine for many people who find it more tolerable and having significant advantages, also approve use for children >6 months of age, extend the expiration dates to 9 months, and enable preparation to be complete for vaccinations to commence prior to schools starting in late summer. I submit as an individual, but I am a retired health care professional.

Your Voice Matters. This is a Public Battle that We Need to Win

In my opinion, it looks like NovaVax rallied their drug reps to make comments on the FDA website to advocate for all the COVID shots to be used in everybody.

We have to speak up. We know the truth. The truth that the COVID-19 injections fraudulently approved as ‘safe and effective vaccines’ and have caused unprecedented levels of disease, disabilities, sterility, and death in adults, children, pregnant women, and infants in America and around the world.

Who Should Submit a Comment?

You should. You should submit a comment to the FDA.

If you read the Kingston Report, you’re obviously committed to getting the mRNA injections pulled off the market and you should submit a respectful comment (based on facts and/or your truth) as to why the COVID-19 shots need to be removed from the market immediately.

A general factual comment could be a statement such as;

Over the past five years, thousands of dedicated doctors, medical experts, journalists, analysts, concerned citizens and victims injured by the COVID-19 injections have conducted and published their own research, utilizing data from government websites, peer-reviewed publications, and even conducting their own lab work and clinical patient research. Their findings document the unprecedented health hazards caused by the COVID-19 mRNA-LNP injections, including myocarditis, blood clotting, turbo cancers, neurological disorders, irregular menstrual bleeding, autoimmune diseases and deaths. I, along with many of these brave individuals are calling on the FDA to immediately recall all COVID-19 ‘vaccines’ from the market due to the unprecedented harm they have caused to millions of Americans and the future injuries and deaths they will cause if not immediately recalled.

An example of a referenced factual comments is:

A personal truth could be a comment such as;

My younger sister was attending State University on a soccer scholarship. In the spring of 2022, the school mandated that she be fully vaccinated and boosted in order to stay on the team. Within 1-week of her second Pfizer shot, she developed chest pains and difficulty breathing. She has since been diagnosed with myocarditis, stage 2 congestive heart failure, and can no longer perform sports or other intense aerobic activities. She has lost her scholarship, her college degree path, professional aspirations, and her personal health has been destroyed by the COIVD-19 shots. I respectfully request that the FDA take up the ethical fortitude to protect American adults and children from the type of injuries my younger sister has suffered and immediately issue a Class 1 recall for all COVID-19 ‘vaccines.’ Note: The above comment is not based on my personal experience. It’s just for example.

Submit Your Comment by May 22, 2025

Here is the link to submit your public comment to the FDA. Comments are limited to 5,000 characters, but you can also attach files. This is what the form looks like.

It’s important to note that all information submitted will be available to the public, so it’s important not to post confidential information that you do not want shared. This may include your email address (in which you can post an anonymous comment), health records, receipts of medical procedures that may contain credit card information), and other personal information.

Thank You for Your Kindness and Courage

I am thanking you in advance for taking the thoughtful and courageous action to stand firmly in the truth and to protect the health and bodily sovereignty of yourself, your family, your community and our nation by submitting a comment to the FDA.

I also want to thank every SubStack journalist that has been relentlessly publishing information to help protect the lives of adults, children and infants around the world by educating them about the harmful and often lethal effects of the COVID-19 mRNA-LNP injections.

Ephesians 6:11-13

Put on the full armor of God, so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes. For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms. Therefore, put on the full armor of God, so that when the day of evil comes, you may be able to stand your ground.

