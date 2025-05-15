The Kingston Report

The Kingston Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fred Jewett's avatar
Fred Jewett
11h

I submitted a comment. I was happy they accept comments from outside of US. I attached a couple of studies to my comment.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
T. Kessler's avatar
T. Kessler
11h

Thanks, Karen, for bringing visibility to this opportunity. We cannot do nothing under the assumption that the enemies will lie. How many times did God’s people appear to be defeated before the battle only to win by the power of God; they remained faithful in action regardless of circumstances and stood on truth. God took care of the rest.

Blessings to you and your health and wellness.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
27 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Karen Kingston
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture