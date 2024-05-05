May 5, 2024: Peter Daszak of EcoHealth Alliance was recently called to testify in front of the Coronavirus Pandemic Subcommittee. Chairman Wenstrup addresses the NIH grant, “Emergence of Bat Coronaviruses and Pandemic Threats” as incriminating evidence that Peter Daszak’s EcoHealth Alliance and Fauci’s NIH/NIAID funded “bat-coronavirus gain-of-function research” at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

On January 14th, 2022, Stew Peters specifically called for US Senators to follow-up on Fauci’s funding of Wuhan's ‘gain-of-function bat-coronavirus’ research through the NIH grant “Emergence of Bat Coronaviruses and Pandemic Threats,” as well as EcoHealth’s $130 million in funding from USAID.

Watch this 100-Second Clip from January 14, 2022

3-Minute Clip from January 14, 2022, Stew Peters Interview

In this 3-minute clip from our January 14, 2022, interview you can see first-hand the extensive details found in the NIH grant database of hundreds of millions of dollars of US taxpayers money going to fund gain-of-function coronavirus research, as well as the $130 million payment by USAID to EcoHealth Alliance to create the program PREDICT. PREDICT tracks ‘hotspots’ of emerging zoonotic viral pandemic threats and highlighted China as a hotspot!

US government documentation that clearly defines the relationship between EcoHealth Alliance, Wuhan Institute of Virology, the NIH, and Ralph Baric, as well as Fauci’s funding and patenting of HIV GP120 , a protein found in the SARS-2 spike protein can be found in this article .

Exposing the Criminality of the Operation Warp Speed DoD Contracts

Being able to break the news of game-changing government documents and med-legal insights with Stew Peters continues to be an honor. Some bombshell stories from January of 2022 included the ongoing NIH funding of EcoHealth Alliances’s coronavirus gain-of-function research and exposing the DoD Operation Warp Speed contracts with the US Pharma companies.

January 26, 2022 BOMBSHELL: 5-Min Clip Exposing DoD Contracts with Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson; AND EUA mRNA Vaccines Were Pre-Planned per a 2018 Pfizer Contract

Truth Wins and God Wins

The moral of this article is, Truth Wins and God Wins. Over the past 3 years, it’s been an honor working with Stew Peters. Stew Peters consistently brings forward high-impact groundbreaking news at a high-risk while staying faithful to God and the truth.

In January of 2022, more than 2 years ago, alternative U.S. media outlets immediately picked up the story of the NIH funding EcoHealth Wuhan GOF bat-coronavirus research; and now this incriminating evidence is being shared with the world through the Coronavirus Pandemic Subcommittee. Praise God.

Ephesians 3: 20-21

Now to Him, who is able to do immeasurably more than all we ask or imagine, according to His power that is at work within us, to Him be glory in the church and in Christ Jesus throughout all generations, for ever and ever! Amen.

The Kingston Report. TRUTH WINS.

