February 9, 2024: Per MedScape, the French clinical-analysis group EPI-PHARE recently completed an independent study of the French National Agency for the Safety of Medicines (ANSM) and the French National Health Insurance (CNAM) to determine if there’s a correlation between heavy-to-severe menstrual bleeding and mRNA vaccination.

Per MedScape, of the 4,610 women aged 15-50 years of age who were hospitalized due to heavy menstrual bleeding between May 12, 2021 and August 31, 2022; 99.8% of the women had received Comirnaty (Pfizer) or Spikevax (Moderna) as their last COVID-19 mRNA vaccine prior to hospitalization. Hospitalization occurred within 1-3 months post COVID-19 mRNA injection. The authors concluded;

"This study provides new evidence supporting the existence of an increased risk for heavy menstrual bleeding following COVID-19 vaccination with mRNA vaccines."

Share

Pfizer Brings Hope for Women Who Suffer from Severe Bleeding with Once-Daily Myfembree at $16,000 per Year Cost