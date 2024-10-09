October 9, 2024: Last night I was drafting an article on a 2021 study showing that the antibodies produced by the COVID-19 mRNA injections (vaccines) during pregnancy attack developing fetuses resulting in high rates of spontaneous abortions, birth defects and newborn deaths when…… the MedScape article “Why Getting a COVID Shot During Pregnancy Is Important” appeared in my inbox and…

….I yelled at my computer...

….LOUDLY.

