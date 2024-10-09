NEW CDC Study Pushes COVID Shots for Pregnant "Persons" Claiming Antibody Transfer Protection
The CDC claims ‘transfer of maternal COVID antibodies' protects unborn and newborn babies based on new study despite conflicting data showing moms' SARS-2 antibodies cause fetal and newborn deaths.
October 9, 2024: Last night I was drafting an article on a 2021 study showing that the antibodies produced by the COVID-19 mRNA injections (vaccines) during pregnancy attack developing fetuses resulting in high rates of spontaneous abortions, birth defects and newborn deaths when…… the MedScape article “Why Getting a COVID Shot During Pregnancy Is Important” appeared in my inbox and…
….I yelled at my computer...
….LOUDLY.
