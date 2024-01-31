January 30, 2024: According to the Wall Street Journal, Elon Musk announced today that Neuralink has implanted the first brain chip in human. I highly doubt this is true.

Per the FDA, the first brain-computer-interface (BCI) implants began in 2008 with Blackrock Neurotech, a BCI Neurotech company funded by Elon’s Musk’s former PayPal partner, billionaire Peter Thiel.

Based on BlackRock Neurotech’s 510k clearance, Elon Musk never needed to conduct human FDA trials to prove safety or efficacy.

How Could a High-Risk Medical Device Skip FDA Clinical Trials?