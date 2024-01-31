Neuralink is NOT the First Brain Chip Implanted in a Human
Musk’s brain chip interface technology (Neuralace/Neuralink) end-game is not to help those who are blind or paralyzed but rather to “jumpstart the next-stage of evolution to merge humans with Ai."
January 30, 2024: According to the Wall Street Journal, Elon Musk announced today that Neuralink has implanted the first brain chip in human. I highly doubt this is true.
Per the FDA, the first brain-computer-interface (BCI) implants began in 2008 with Blackrock Neurotech, a BCI Neurotech company funded by Elon’s Musk’s former PayPal partner, billionaire Peter Thiel.
Based on BlackRock Neurotech’s 510k clearance, Elon Musk never needed to conduct human FDA trials to prove safety or efficacy.
How Could a High-Risk Medical Device Skip FDA Clinical Trials?
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Kingston Report to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.