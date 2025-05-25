May 25, 2025:

Dear Friends,

To everyone who submitted a comment to the FDA regarding the dangers of the COVID-19 injections and the immediate need to recall them from the market.

THANK YOU!

As of midnight on Friday May 23, 2025, nearly 100,000 public comments were submitted to the FDA. This may very well be a record.

Your Comments Were Impactful and Extremely Well-Written

Many of you sent me the comments you submitted to the FDA, and I was overwhelmed with gratitude with how well-written and strategic and personal they all were.

When I first sent out the call-to-action with instructions and examples on May 14th, less than 4,000 comments had been posted, mostly advocating to expand the approval status for the COVID shots.

I continued to send out seven more articles over a period of 9 days, and watched the numbers exponentially grow. I am so proud of everyone who took a stand against the government lies that the COVID-19 shots are ‘safe and effective’ for certain ‘high-risk groups.’

Thank you for publicly standing in the truth and being on the right side of history regarding the unreasonably dangerous and often lethal COVID shots. You’re awesome!

Proverbs 31:8-9

Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves, for the rights of all who are destitute. Speak up and judge fairly. Defend the rights of the poor and needy.

Thank you for following and supporting me! It has been a long journey to the mass awakening by the American people that the COVID-19 mRNA injections are bioweapons that can only cause disease, disabilities and death.

