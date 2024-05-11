May 10, 2024 BREAKING: REUTERS reports, “The Philippines' national security adviser called on Friday for Chinese diplomats to be expelled over an alleged leak of a phone conversation with a Filipino admiral in a significant escalation of a bitter row over the South China Sea.

“China's embassy in Manila had orchestrated ‘repeated acts of engaging and dissemination of disinformation, misinformation and malinformation’ with the objective of sowing discord, division and disunity, Eduardo Ano said in a statement.”

Eduardo And is a retired Philippine Army general who currently serves as the National Security Adviser.

Per REUTERS, “The Philippines' military chief accused China of a "malign influence effort" on Wednesday, after a local newspaper reported a Filipino vice admiral had made a deal with Beijing to de-escalate tensions in the South China Sea.

The Manila Times published what it said was a transcript of a phone conversation during which it said a Philippine admiral had agreed to China's proposal of a ‘new model’ where the Philippines would use fewer vessels in resupply missions to troops at the disputed Second Thomas Shoal and notify Beijing about missions in advance.”

Remember When General Milley Did This Same Thing?

China’s subversion of Filipino military leaders is exactly what Americans witnessed in January 2021 when US papers reported that the head of the US Military, General Mark Milley, called China’s General Li Zuocheng to assure Li that the U.S. was not going to attack China. But…if the United States was going to attack China, Milley would alert Li ahead of time.

Republican Congressmen accurately stated that Milley’s phone calls to China’s military leader were an act of treason. General Milley should have been fired, arrested and charged immediately.

Why Was General Milley Never Arrested?

Per recent letters and reports issued by the Republican Committee on Oversight and Accountability members of the US government, military, and agencies are working on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party.

Chairman James Comer sent a scathing letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland insinuating that Garland and the Department of Justice (DOJ) are acting on behalf of the CCP in his closing statements. “Finally, the Department must protect itself from CCP warfare if it is to successfully safeguard Americans - from the CCP’s unrestricted warfare. Yet, the DOJ has been vulnerable to CCP psychological warfare, warping its response to criticism of the enforcement of our country’s national security laws.”

Ephesians 5: 11-14

Have nothing to do with the fruitless deeds of darkness, but rather expose them. It is shameful even to mention what the disobedient do in secret. But everything exposed by the light becomes visible—and everything that is illuminated becomes a light. This is why it is said: “Wake up, sleeper, rise from the dead, and Christ will shine on you.”

The Kingston Report. TRUTH WINS.

