Nanotech is Nearly Everywhere, Now What?
Could Musk’s goal of merging the human brain with Ai have been one of the primary objectives of rolling out the COVID-19 mRNA injections?
December 29, 2023: Yesterday I had the honor of being interviewed by Dr. Jason Dean. We discussed a range of topics from the FDA approval to the Texas vs. Pfizer lawsuit (specifically how CEO Albert Bourla went on a lying spree) and how little the American people and general population actually know about synthetic biology and nanotechnology, despite th…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Kingston Report to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.