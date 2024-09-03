September, 3, 2024: In an exclusive interview with Dane Wiginton, Maria Zeee exposes the imminent threat that chemtrails pose not only to human life, but all biological life forms. On September 1, 2024,Vigilant News Network reported;

“Poisoning of Our Skies”

“Beautiful blue skies that we enjoyed so much in our childhood have often become hazy, littered with these long white stripes that seem to stay put, then evolve into a monstrous cloud cover that blankets the sky. This phenomenon has a name. It has many, actually, but the most common tagline given to it is chemtrails, which is short for chemical trails. Geoengineering expert Dane Wigington has been fighting to expose the “poisoning of our skies” for decades. He insists, “What we’re seeing in our skies are not condensation trails… they are sprayed particulate trails.” - VNN-Sept 1, 2024

Chemtrails are Contaminating Virtually Everything - Decimating Earth’s Life Support Systems

Geoengineering expert Dane Wiginton asserts, “Short of nuclear cataclysm, there is no larger threat than (chemtrails) completely…decimating the planet’s life support systems with toxic elements, contaminating virtually everything. We’re seeing totally contaminated soils, waters showing up everywhere.”

Checkout this 1-minute video clip.

“When people think that the quote ‘public protection agencies’ are here to disclose threats, that couldn’t be further from the truth. Agencies like the EPA are there to mask and hide threats from the population, not disclose them.” - Dane Wiginton, VNN

“At the Height of the Cold War…No One Thought a Nuclear Exchange Would End Life on the Planet”...But a Virus that Interferes with Photosynthesis Would - 2002, Michael Crichton

In a 2002 interview with Charlie Rose, Michael Crichton confirms some of Mr. Wiginton’s concerns. Crichton explains how a self-replicating biosynthetic ‘viruses’ that could infect plants would end life on the planet as we know it.

“mRNA Lettuce Vaccines” are Not Medicines, They’re Weapons of Mass Destruction

It’s important to recognize that plant viruses that hijack the photosynthesis process of plants exist today.

In the NIH database, there are dozens of grants using mRNA technology (a suite of CRISPR mRNA lipid nanotechnologies) to produce ‘vaccines’ from plants via the photosynthesis genes and pathways. In 2006, research out of China demonstrated that plants could produce foreign genes (SARS-CoV spike proteins) by hijacking the chloroplast genome

Per the publication Cell, America and Western Europe are alarmingly infected with these new newly discovered, multi-species, infectious and durable mRNA viruses.

These highly-infectious, cross-species ‘plant viruses’ (also known as ‘mRNA vaccines’) can be aerosolized.

Aerosolized “Herbicides and Toxins” by US Military is Not Uncommon

“mRNA Lettuce Vaccines” are not medicines. They’re bioweapons of mass destruction (WMDs) that can also be aerosolized. Unfortunately, the US military has history of aerosolizing bioweapons of mass destruction, such as Vietnam’s agent orange.

The Military Needs to “STAND DOWN” and NOT Deploy Chemtrails

Mr Wiginton goes on to state,“Behind closed doors, they are forcing countries to either actively or passively participate in the climate intervention insanity, and military personnel…many have figured out what they are involved with…and we need them to ‘STAND DOWN.’

This is where the human dilemma really comes into play as part of this equation. So many people, Maria….unfortunately will do whatever they’re told, so long as they perceive that they are being ordered to do so by someone in authority.”

“The Human Psyched Needs to Change” - Dane Wiginton

“The Milgram experiment, explained this very well, it’s tragic that the vast majority of people administered what they though was a lethal shock to an innocent person so long as someone in authority was telling them to do so.

The human psyche needs to change. People need to stop cooperating in their common demise just because someone in authority, or they perceive (is) in authority is telling them to do so…or provides a paycheck and a pension.” - Dane Wiginton

I encourage you to watch the full 23-minute interview with Dane Wiginton on VNN.

Why Do We Agree to Participate in Evil?

It would benefit all of humanity if the military, government leaders, healthcare providers, and every global citizen took some time to reflect on “Why they agreed to participate in evil?”

We all think we know what we would do if asked to participate in the physical harm of innocent adults and children. Most of us would say, “I would NEVER harm an innocent adult or child, even if you held a gun to my head.” Especially doctors who took the Hippocratic oath to do NO harm.

Except that is not what happened over the past 4 years. Americans and global citizens not only embraced the idea of exposing children to emotional trauma through masking, social distancing, and telling them to get ‘vaccinated’ so that their grandparents don’t die from a ‘virus,’ but openly condemned and even encouraged cruel and inhumane punishment of those who refused to comply with America’s new totalitarian policies under the guise of public safety.

Remember Arnold Schwarzenegger’s infamous “Screw Your Freedom” viral video?

We Have Forgotten Where Our Authority Comes From

I would argue that the reason why human beings participate in lies and engage in evil acts (because yes- pulling children out school for months on end, and then forcing them to social distance and wear face masks and stand six feet apart in order to return to school and to church is evil), is because we have forgotten where our authority comes from.

As a nation, why do we agree to do things that go against our core moral and ethical principles? Because most Americans have forgotten or never knew that our nation was founded under God. As Americans we are to abide by His laws not the evil and sinful laws of man or the devil himself. I believe it would serve America well if we heeded the advice Moses got from his father-in-law Jethro.

Exodus 18: 19-22

“Listen now to me and I will give you some advice, and may God be with you.You must be the people’s representative before God and bring their disputes to him. Teach them his decrees and instructions, and show them the way they are to live and how they are to behave. But select capable men from all the people—men who fear God, trustworthy men who hate dishonest gain—and appoint them as officials over thousands, hundreds, fifties and tens. Have them serve as judges for the people at all times, but have them bring every difficult case to you; the simple cases they can decide themselves.” - Jethro, Moses’ father-in-law

