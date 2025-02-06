February 6, 2025: During a Spaces X session early Monday morning (around 1:00 am), Musk told Vivek Ramaswamy, “I think we need to go and do wholesale removal of regulations, like default gone. Not default there, DEFAULT GONE.”

Vivek agreed with Musk, “Yeah. I really like this concept of zero-based regulations where the default is NOTHING…and build back on top.”

Share this FREE Kingston Report. Share

“Data is the Name of the Game. The Government is Filled with Data.”

On Tuesday, February 4, 2025, CEO and CIO of Ark Invest, Cathie Wood, made a guest appearance on MSNBC SquawkBox commenting on Elon Musk and his proprietary data, stated

“And data is the name of the game. If you look at all of his (Musk) companies, they’re all spewing out all kinds of data. That’s proprietary. And that’s the name of the game in terms of winning all kinds of Ai races out there. And of course, the government is filled with data itself. Ummm…I don’t think that’s why he’s there. I think he’s there to make it more efficient.” - Cathie Wood, CEO, CIO, Ark Invest

The U.S. Treasury Department reported on Tuesday that DOGE has “read-only” access to the payment system data. Many read-only files can easily be converted to files that can be converted by overriding permissions. Once converted, these files can be edited and fed into Ai data systems.

Elon 2023 vs. Elon 2025

Elon Musk, along with other Ai Tech CEOs, met with US Senators on September 13, 2023, to discuss the much-needed regulation of the Ai industry. Elon informed reporters that all Senators and Ai Tech CEOs in the meeting were in favor of Ai regulations. He went on to state that, “There was an overwhelming consensus that there should be some Ai regulation. That that would be in the best interest of the people to do so. And I think we’ll probably see something happen.”

Musk went on to warn about the Ai industry being unregulated, “The reason why I’ve been such an advocate for Ai safety in advance of sort of anything terrible happening is that I think that the consequences of Ai gone wrong are severe. So, we have to be proactive versus reactive. Hey. This is something that is potentially risky for all humans everywhere. It’s very important that I said that.”

Share

Temporary Suspension of Constitutional Laws Will Result in the Destruction of Americans’ Individual Rights

Compare his 2023 statements to his February 3, 2025-Monday morning proclamation, “I think we need to go and do wholesale removal of regulations. Like default GONE.. If it turns out that we missed a mark on a regulation, we can always add it back in. These regulations are added will-nilly all the time.”

The challenge with Elon’s new approach to leaving Ai and his tech broligarchs unregulated, is that if Ai is used to steal our personal data, strip us of our individual Constitutional human rights and then determine and execute the consequences for Americans based on Ai’s findings, there will be no Constitutional laws to “add regulations back in to.”

Eliminating Rules and Regulations is China’s Government Policy

In December of 2020, military and intelligence agency officials presented a 550+-page document to Congress on the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), China’s military strategies targeting the United States. The report specifically noted that China’s military is manipulating and suppressing information across “civilian information systems (smart devices, social media platforms, news platforms, computers, etc.), likely including those built by Chinese companies.”

China’s military (PLA) desires to influence government leaders and citizens of other countries in order to have them, “accept if not praise China’s authoritarian, single-party governance model as a superior alternative to liberal democracy and to export elements of its model, popularizing internationally the norm that power, not rules-based accountability, is a legitimate basis for political authority.”

“Popularizing internationally the norm that power, not rules-based accountability, is a legitimate basis for political authority.”

Romans 16: 17-18

Now I implore you brethren, mark those diligently who cause division and offenses, contrary to the doctrine you have learned, and avoid them. For they do not serve the Lord Jesus Christ but their own bellies, and with fair speech and flattery, deceive the hearts of the simple.

If You’d Like to Further Support My Work

Mail: Karen Kingston/miFight Inc., 960 Postal Way #307, Vista, CA 92085