March 20, 2023: I had the honor of being interviewed by the kind, brilliant, and amazing Dr. Ahmad Malik. We had a real “down to earth” conversation about the criminality of the use of the COVID-19 mRNA nanoparticle injections on humans and the blatant fraud that Pfizer committed with the FDA.

One of the things I appreciate about Dr. Malik is relentless quest to understand the actual science behind the suite of injectable mRNA nanoparticle technologies and the regulatory shenaningans that enables the unleashing of these dual-use weapons of biowarfare on the human population.

“mRNA” Would Still Be a Lame-Duck Invention If It Wasn’t for Engineered Nanoparticles

We discuss the opinions from some of the true pioneers of mRNA nanoparticle technology, who disclosed that the invention of “mRNA molecules” was basically a lame-duck invention because mRNA is so unstable.

Sanofi’s CTO and Head of mRNA, Frank DeRosa claims, “People said if you look at it (mRNA) wrong, it would fall apart.”

Gene-Editing mRNA Experiments Have to Be Done Directly Inside the Cells, Inside the Animals. Guess Who the Animals Are?

Even with the invention of the synthetic-lipid nanoparticles that enabled the delivery of the gene-editing synthetic mRNA molecules into cells, the mRNA technology was so unpredictable that successful in vitro studies (outside the body of a living organism), rarely if ever translate to successful in vivo studies (inside the animal).

When discussing the clinical applications of mRNA nanoparticles, Kathryn Whitehead, a nanoparticle scientist and Associate Professor from Carnegie Melon, stated; “We don’t even screen in vitro anymore. I find it more informative to test directly in an animal.”

COVID-19 mRNA Nanoparticle Injections Should Have NEVER Been Used in Any Human Being

Bottom line is, the use of mRNA nanoparticle technology should have never been FDA authorized or approved, and should have never been used in any human being because mRNA PEGylated lipid nanoparticles are classified as dual-use technologies, aka as weapons of mass destruction.

It’s important to note that in January of 2017, MIT, Harvard, the Brigham and Woman’s Hospital, and the Children’s Medical Center of Boston filed a patent for the lipid nanoparticle Vaccine Nanotechnology for use as a bioweapon.

Per the recent press conference from a panel of the Japanese scientists, the mRNA nanoparticle technology should not be used in any life form and are currently “The world’s #1 problem.”

Hebrews 12:1-3

Therefore, since we are surrounded by such a great cloud of witnesses, let us throw off everything that hinders and the sin that so easily entangles. And let us run with perseverance the race marked out for us, fixing our eyes on Jesus, the pioneer and perfecter of faith. For the joy set before him he endured the cross, scorning its shame, and sat down at the right hand of the throne of God. Consider him who endured such opposition from sinners, so that you will not grow weary and lose heart.

