August 28, 2024: It looks like governments and big corporations are making billions off the latest pandemic and vaccine craze, kind of like they're selling the hottest new pair of designer sunglasses. Same business model, different product: cheap products made in China, purchased by US corporations and exported to Western nations around the world at a high-ticket price.

Except…with ‘pandemic pathogens and vaccines’, the cost to the consumer is far greater than a $800 charge for what may be a harmless useless product that provides no benefits of protection.

Now Offering Synthetic MPOX Pathogen Solutions for Customers and Governments Facing the Latest Pandemic Trend

MOPX: Welcome to the latest trend in the big business of buying and selling manufactured ‘pandemic viruses’ (aka biosynthetic pathogens).

MPOX: Brought to You by the Same Makers of SARS-CoV-2