May 10, 2024: On Wednesday, Brannon Howse interviewed me and Dr. James Thorpe regarding hospitals’ and OBGYNs’ liability for administering the COVID-19 mRNA injection to pregnant mothers. Prior to Dr. Thorpe joining the segment, I had just finished discussing the catastrophic injuries documented in Pfizer’s COVID-19 ‘vaccine’ trial for babies and toddlers.

Pregnant Moms Had Over 80% Miscarriage Rate After Being Injected

Dr. Thorpe methodically walks through Pfizer’s own documented evidence of the unprecedented miscarriages, spontaneous abortions, and stillborn deaths caused by Pfizer’s mRNA injections in pregnant mothers.

You can watch the full interview here.

Dr. Thorpe made a national call to all personal injury attorneys to take on cases of mothers who received mRNA COVID-19 injections and lost their babies during pregnancy; or gave birth to babies who experienced serious birth defects or died shortly after birth. Dr. Thorpe pointed out that these lawsuits could result in settlements of $100 million or more.

Precedent Has Been Set: Hospitals Can Be Sued for Administering Harmful Prescriptions to Pregnant Moms

A recent state supreme court ruling will open-up $100mm lawsuits against hospitals and OBGYNS who administered COVID-19 'vaccines' to pregnant moms whose in utero or newborn babies suffered birth defects or died.