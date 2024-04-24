Moderna is Replacing Employees and Feigning mRNA Safety with ChatGPT
Ai is not only creating new mRNA molecules, but can write the regulatory responses and safety guidance for mRNA use in human beings in lieu of conducting safety trials and human regulatory input.
April 24, 2024: After surveying 200 biopharma professionals, Fierce Pharma reported that over half said their companies banned employees from using ChatGPT, including 65% of the top 20 Big Pharma companies. However, Fierce was a bit impetuous in their April 19, 2024 article claiming that biopharma is proceeding with caution when it comes to adopting ChatGPT Ai into their workflows. This is so not true.
Moderna Aims to Automate Nearly Every Business Process with ChatGPT per the Wall Street Journal
The WSJ stated today that “Moderna is expected to announce a partnership Wednesday with artificial-intelligence heavyweight OpenAI, a deal that aims to automate nearly every business process at the biotechnology company and boost the ChatGPT maker’s reach into the enterprise.”
Ai is Replacing Animal Safety Testing and Human Regulators
