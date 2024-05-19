May 19, 2024: A former healthcare provider expressed his frustrations to me regarding people who are ‘unable to see’ the devastating impact of the COVID-19 mRNA injections and the catastrophic harm if global civilians submit to ‘another global pandemic crisis.’ He expressed his opinion that there is nothing that can be done to ‘wake them up’ and asked me if I had any recommendations.

Be Kind.

I recommended being kind to people who are unaware that they have been manipulated and harmed. I recommended to check in on these friends, colleagues, or family members and simply ask them, “How are your doing? It’s been rough few years, how are you feeling?” And listen. Just listen. Don’t educate. Don’t lecture. Don’t interrupt. Just listen.

If you’re lucky enough to have someone you care about open up to you, let them know that you’re sorry for what they’ve been through and that you care about them and love them. And if you’re fortunate enough to speak with them in person, give them a hug, a really BIG HUG.

When Do I Tell Them the Truth?

If they know you’re a safe person to go to, eventually they will reach out to you for guidance. Many people are nervous about their future and the future for their children. They need friends and family who they can confide in and who they know care for them.

1 Corinthians 13:4-8

Love is patient. Love is kind. It does not envy. It does not boast. It is not proud. It does not dishonor others. It is not self-seeking. It is not easily angered. It keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil, but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. Love never fails.

This post is FREE. Feel FREE to share. With appreciation - Karen Kingston

