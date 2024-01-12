Let's Address How mRNA Spike Proteins and Cationic Lipids Cause Blood Clotting
When you change the electric charge of the blood, you change the zeta potential.It’s the cationic charged nanoparticles that cause the blood clotting and Jason and nobody is talking about this.
January 11, 2024: On December 28, 2023, Dr. Jason Dean and I had an enlightening and ground breaking conversation summarizing much of the analysis I have done on mRNA gene editing technologies, the horrible concept behind the use of cationic lipids, and how our biggest struggle in the freedom movement is coming to a valid consensus on what is absolute r…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Kingston Report to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.