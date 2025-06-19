June 18, 2025: In a 27-minute profanity laced monologue about Israel, Trump’s deployment of the National Guard and Marines to the Los Angeles riots, and the targeted murder of Minnesota lawmakers Representative Melissa Hortman and Senator John Hoffman, Jon Stewart offered a few ways to prevent individuals from committing violent crimes.

Amongst increasing mental health funding and funding illegal weapons interdiction, Jon Stewart also mentioned a potential way to “Take people out before they do this s#&$*!”(referring to the Minesota murders).

Take a listen to this 30-second clip.

“Maybe the chip that Bill Gates had injected in all of us during COVID, could have a self-destruct button. Take people out before they do this s#&$*! For God’s sake, can’t we do that?!” - Jon Stewart, June 16, 2025

“Maybe the Chip that Bill Gates Had Injected in All of Us During COVID?”

In my opinion, Jon Stewart appeared very uncomfortable when he delivered the line, “the chip that Bill Gates had injected in all of us during COVID.” He stuttered for about 10 seconds and looked off camera before delivering the bit about mass biological surveillance and ‘taking people out’ before they commit crimes.

Prior to delivering that bit, he went ‘off-script’ and took a 1-minute ‘intermission’ where he took a bite of a sandwich and a sip of liquor, genuinely seemingly to try and stall or muster up courage.

I think it’s safe to safe the COVID-19 injectable nanotechnology story is out of the bag now that Jon Stewart mentioned Bill Gates’ COVID-19 injectable computer chips in his opening Monday night monologue.

Died Suddenly 2: NanoSapiens

Check-out the trailer for Died Suddenly 2: Nanosapiens for more information on the biodigital surveillance system being built with injectable nanotechnology.

Daniel 2:42-43

As the toes were partly iron and partly clay, so this kingdom will be partly strong and partly brittle. And just as you saw the iron mixed with baked clay, so the people will be a mixture and will not remain united, any more than iron mixes with clay.

If You’d Like to Further Support My Work

90-Day Supply of Prescription Parasite Cleanse Combo

