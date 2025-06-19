The Kingston Report

The Kingston Report

Brian Klunder
3h

I apologize for the long post, but I think it fits...

Patent US20200279585A1: System and Method for Testing for COVID-19

Abstract: “A method is provided for acquiring and transmitting biometric data (e.g., vital signs) of a user, where the data is analyzed to determine whether the user is suffering from a viral infection, such as COVID-19. The method includes using a pulse oximeter to acquire at least pulse and blood oxygen saturation... which is transmitted wirelessly to a smartphone.

Once accurate data is acquired, it is uploaded to the cloud (or host). [0028] In

another embodiment, the computing device could display data (e.g., a barcode, such

as a QR code, etc.) that identifies the session and/or activity. [0067] As shown in FIG.1,

a biometric device 110 may be in communication with a computing device 108, such as

a smart phone, which, in turn, is in communication with at least one computing device

(102, 104, 106) via a wide area network (“WAN”) 100, such as the Internet.”

Excerpts taken from patents.google.com/patent/US20200279585A1/en

1 reply by Karen Kingston
4h

Thank you, Karen. Intense.

