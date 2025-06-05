June 4, 2025: In just a couple hours, I’ll have the honor of speaking with the legendary American talk radio host, John B. Wells. We’ll be discussing many of the recent high-profile actions taken by HHS, ranging from mRNA contract cancellations to FDA approvals and CDC guidance. We’ll also address questions around whether or not the COVID-19 mRNA shots are part of Palantir’s biodigital surveillance and ID system being built for all Americans.

Tune in at 10:30 PM Eastern (9:30 Central) on the following channels.

1 Thessalonians 5:12-14

Now we ask you, brothers and sisters, to acknowledge those who work hard among you, who care for you in the Lord and who admonish you. Hold them in the highest regard in love because of their work. Live in peace with each other. And we urge you, brothers and sisters, warn those who are idle and disruptive, encourage the disheartened, help the weak, be patient with everyone.

Thank you for following and supporting me! It has been a long journey to the mass awakening by the American people that the COVID-19 mRNA injections are bioweapons that can only cause disease, disabilities and death.

