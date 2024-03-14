March 14, 2024: Yesterday, Dr. Joe Sansone and I were interviewed by James Grundvig to discuss ways US citizens can stop the unfettered assault on Americans by the Federal government and its agencies. Whether its having your financial assets seized for speaking out against government policies, the unregulated influx of illegal immigrants, or the fraudulent promotion and unlawful administration of known toxic gene-editing nanoparticle injections as a ‘safe and effective vaccines’ the power lies within the people to stop the criminal activities that threaten our safety, health, and country.

As Joe so poignantly stated, “No one is coming to save you. It’s up to you to protect you and your community.”

You can watch the full interview here.

Action Items You Can Take

Petition your County Supervisors, Attorney General, and Governors to Stop Sanctuary Cities and close the border. San Diego Supervisor Jim Desmond is requesting citizens Sign this petition and end the sanctuary city status of San Diego. Demand you local sheriff remove the mRNA injections from your county. File a writ of mandamus with your state’s supreme court.

You can follow Dr. Joe Sansone and support his work by subscribing to his SubStack, Mind Matters and Everything Else. Dr. Sansone’s latest interview on OAN.

The Kingston Report. TRUTH WINS.

Mail: Karen Kingston/miFight Inc., 960 Postal Way #307, Vista, CA 92085

email: patriots@mifight.com

