February 26, 2023: The Wall Street Journal published an article today resurrecting the theory that SARS-CoV-2 was a gain-of-function virus leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) lab.

The WSJ reports that the Energy Department is now making this claim, as opposed to Avril Haines (current Director of National Intelligence under Biden).

According to YahooNews, Haines testified in from of the Senate in April 20221, asserting that both the lab leak and Wuhan food market theories were viable scientific explanations on how SARS-CoV-2 started.

Image of Avril Haines serving as Deputy Director of the CIA and Deputy National Security Advisor under the Obama Administration.

In January of 2021, Ms Haines testified in front of the Senate that “We may never know COVID-19’s origin.” Wishful thinking Ms. Haines because we do know the origins of COVID-19.