March 21, 2025: VFN just published this excellent summary article HHS Secretary Kennedy’s stance against vaccinating birds for bird flu, citing statements RFK Jr. made during a recent FOX News interview.

“All of my agencies [CDC, NIH, FDA] advise against vaccination of birds because if you vaccinate with a leaky vaccine … you turn those flocks into mutation factories. It’s dangerous for human beings to vaccinate the birds…” - RFK Jr.

You can read the full VFN article here.

MAHA Executive Summary on the H5N1 Bird Flu Pandemic

In November of 2024, I was asked to voluntarily provide an Executive Summary on the H5N1 Pandemic and Attack on the US Food Supply to the MAHA Board. Here is an example excerpt from my H5N1 report for MAHA.

"Unbeknownst to Americans and global citizens, nearly all animal species on the planet (including human beings) are in the inter-pandemic phase of the “highly disease-causing and deadly” H5N1 pandemic. On October 10, 2024, members of the WHO, FDA, CDC, NIH, ASPR, BARDA, CBER, as well as U.S. infectious disease pediatricians, held a 6.5-hour meeting to discuss the current status and further development of the 2024-2025 H5NX pandemic virus, as well as vaccine development, deployment, and FDA approval. Reference: Link to the 6.5 Hour HHS Meeting

“Highly-Pathogenic” H5N1 Targets U.S. Dairy Cows and Chickens

During the meeting, CDC scientist, Dr. Todd Davis, was highly focused on the ‘scientific story’ about inert genetic material (aka ‘viruses’) spontaneously jumping from birds (H5Nx) to all different types of species and eventually crossing over humans. This is the ‘scientific story’ of how the highly infectious, disease-causing and deadly H5N1 pandemic would start. Per Dr. Todd Davis, the H5NX variants have been “aggressively infecting animals” around the globe, ranging from sea otters and blue whales to Chinese pandas and bats. He emphasized that the “highly pathogenic” (disease-causing) H5N1 virus has specifically been targeting US and EU dairy cows and chickens…. Pathogenic means to caused disease (symptoms) and death. 60-Second Video Clip

Most Common Symptoms of “Highly-Pathogenic” H5N1 Bird Flu Are Not Pathogenic

The most common symptoms of H5N1 bird flu are mild or no symptoms at all. This is a literal 60-second clip from a conversation between the CDC’s former Monkeypox Czar and Director for the Center of Immunization & Respiratory Diseases, Dr. Demetre Dasakalakis, and a reporter from STAT news recorded during a November CDC meeting.

I just added it to an animated cartoon because the conversation is so ridiculous.

“So these were farms with known infected cows…that they didn’t have the awareness that they had any sick cows they were working with, even though they were in environments where sick cows were known." - Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, CDC Director of Immunization, Nov. 7.2024

It’s important to note that the NIH has invested over $1.5 billion in developing H5N1 vaccines since 2006 and is financially invested in ensuring the H5N1 vaccines gain global market access. Reference: https://reporter.nih.gov/search/qJtxUFYq6kOKyVp66ZxrqA/projects

The Full MAHA Report on H5N1 Can Be Found Here

Maha Kingston Report Nov 24 24 8.04MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

