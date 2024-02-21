February 21, 2024: Pfizer premiered their 175th Anniversary Commercial during Super Bowl LVIII. The corporate commercial is full of defiance (literally expressing defiance against international laws) and well…dark.

The 60-second and 90-second commercials are a manic-montage of statues, cherubs, paintings, parasites, and the sculptures of heads coming to life and singing Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now.”

The commercial is more akin to a horror film from the early 2000’s than a celebration of science and medicine.

Film Location - Nazi SS Occupied Castle for the Hitler Youth Movement

Even the main filming location, the Czechoslovakian Kacina Castle, has a dark history. During World War II, members of the Hitler Youth movement from Nazi SS units occupied the Kacina Castle in the last year of the war.

Israeli Film Director, Noam Murray

WARNING: Graphic image follows

None of this should be too shocking considering that the Israeli film director and producer, Noam Murro is best known for directing the extremely dark and violent film 300: Rise of an Empire. The film is laden with horrifying Ai generated images of blood, gore, and human decapitations.