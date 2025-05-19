May 19, 2025: There’s a lot of talk from current HHS members about why the COVID-19 injections should be pulled off the market, but with the FDA granting full FDA approval to Novavax’s COVID-19 injection on Friday (with limited use in the elderly and those with comorbidities), it seems we’re being asked to be happy that ‘at least the CDC is no longer recommending the COVID mRNA shots for children.’

We know the TRUTH. The COVID-19 injections are a dangerous gene-editing biomedical experiment and bioweapons that should have never been in injected in any child (or adult for that matter).

It Takes Less than 3 Minutes to Tell the FDA Directly That You Want the COVID-19 Shots Pulled Off the Market

The FDA has opened-up an online form to submit public comments to the FDA Vaccine Advisory Committee on the authorizations and approvals for continuing the 2025-26 COVID-19 injections. We have the opportunity to tell the Federal Government directly WHY we want the FDA to issue a Class 1 recall and to pull the COVID shots off the market permanently, but less than 7,000 MAHA supporters have submitted comments.

Note: Just over 8,000 comments have been submitted, and the public comments are backlogged. There is a mix of pro- COVID vaxx comments and comments as to why mRNA and the COVID-19 injections should be pulled from the market.

What If MAHA Submitted More Than a Million Comments?

Is MAHA afraid to tell the government directly that they know the truth about the COVID-19 shots and that they're being lied to with empty promises of the shots being pulled? How is it that millions of MAHA supporters will donate money or show-up at protests, but not take 3 minutes to submit a comment directly to the FDA?

I think this week is important to officially go on record against the shots as we are currently suffering through the catastrophic dangers the mRNA shots continue to cause while remaining on the market.

If MAHA submits 1 million comments, one of two things will happen:

The COVID injections will be pulled off the market - or

We’ll know we’re being lied to.

This FREE article details how to submit a comment. Submit comments by this Thursday, May 22, 2025.

“We know that they are lying, they know that they are lying, they even know that we know they are lying, we also know that they know we know they are lying too, they of course know that we certainly know they know we know they are lying too as well, but they are still lying. In our country, the lie has become not just moral category, but the pillar industry of this country.” ―Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn

