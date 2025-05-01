May 1, 2025: In lawsuit of Brook Jackson and the US Government vs. the US Government and Ventavia (Pfizer), the US government stated that they were fully aware of the fraudulent clinical trial data that Pfizer submitted, and that the FDA authorized the COVID-19 mRNA injections as ‘safe and effective’ on December 11, 2020, anyway.

This begs the question…

Is it Legal for the US Government to Commit Fraud with the BioPharma Industry?

The answer is a clear ‘no,’ especially when willful injury is involved.

The National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act (NCVIA) specifically states that it’s a crime for a vaccine manufacture to knowingly misrepresent the safety and efficacy data of a vaccine and that the manufacture can be sued for wrongfully withholding and misrepresenting the safety and efficacy data.