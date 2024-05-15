May 15, 2024: Per China Daily News Xi Jinping states, "China maintains the common interests of the two countries far outweigh their differences."

Many Americans have likely forgotten that Xi Jinping was ready to launch nuclear missiles at the United States back in May of 2021. Coincidentally, Xi’s nuclear war threat was immediately after the US government demanded that the US intelligence community report on the origins of COVID-19 within 90 days. Around that time, some US government representatives were calling attention to China’s theft of intellectual property and data from US businesses and citizens, as well as China’s crimes against humanity against their own citizens.

