June 25, 2024: More experts are coming forward verifying that the ‘spike protein’, SARS-2 ‘virus,’ and COVID-19 mRNA injections were designed to be resistant to antibodies and cause disease.

Intended Consequences

Originally Published on November 29, 2022: Barney Graham of the NIAID and Jason McClellan of the University of Texas are the inventors. Graham and McLellan tested the neutralizing ability of the synthetically recreated antibodies produced by the human immune system against coronavirus trimeric (S-2P) spike proteins. Their research showed that none of the antibodies for coronaviruses bound to the new trimeric two-proline spike (S-2P) proteins and no coronavirus antibodies were able to neutralize it.

In a February 19, 2020, article in Science, authored by the inventors of coronavirus S-2P spike proteins, Barney Graham and Jason McClellan, the authors state that the S-2P ‘spike protein’ has stronger binding affinity to the ACE-2 receptors (in the hearts, lungs, kidneys, and endothelial cell line of blood vessels) than the original SARS-CoV-2 (S) spike protein.

Why Did Fauci Discourage People from Testing for Antibodies Post-Injection?

This scientific evidence (authored by the inventors of the spike proteins) confirms that the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines;