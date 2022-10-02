On May 31, 2021, I emailed my pastor a plea to coordinate a church-based movement to educate Christians across the nation about the demonic COVID-19 bioweapons and to take a firm stand against anyone in America receiving another injection.

The below excerpts summarize my predictions and predicament on May 31, 2021.

“I am neither opining nor am I prophesizing. It is in the scientific literature, government databases, and the Book of Revelation that we will be spending the next 4 to 5 years living in hell. Living amongst the walking dead. Parents are going to witness the painful torture and death of their children by these biological weapons. Some people’s nervous systems will be attacked to such a degree that although their bodies will be alive, they will no long have the capability of controlled movement, thought or will.”

“It is beyond difficult to survive the loss of a child or other loved ones due to natural causes or accidents alone. At some point, parents and grandparents are going to realize that while they were encouraging their loved ones to get vaccinated in order to protect them, they were actually sacrificing their children and grandchildren to evil.”

From: Karen Kingston <*****karen@gmail.com>

Date: May 31, 2021 at 1:53:52 PM PDT

To: j*****@****church.com

Subject: FW: Please Read - Request for Notification from US Generals - Removal of EUA Codes

Hi Pastor *******,

I am reaching out to give you an update and ask for your help. I have sent this information to a number of news outlets, some senators, and influencers and heard back from Project Veritas. Below this email is a communication exchange with Russel Brand’s team. The exchange is the cleanest summary of some of the information I have gathered to date.

I apologize for the gravity of this message and any grammatical errors.

In the past couple, days my crying out to God has turned into wailing to stop these injections. If the government, news outlets, and other ‘powers that be’ – of which are of Satan’s world - are not going to shed light on this crisis of humanity, then the Church has to.

When we were born, God granted us our numbered days on this planet as part of His plan. I had always believed that there was nothing more tragic than a parent having to live through the death of one of their children, until…I discovered the information about these biological weapons from hell.

I am neither opining nor am I prophesizing. It is in the scientific literature, government databases, and the Book of Revelation that we will be spending the next 4 to 5 years living in hell. Living amongst the walking dead. Parents are going to witness the painful torture and death of their children by these biological weapons. Some people’s nervous systems will be attacked to such a degree that although their bodies will be alive, they will no long have the capability of controlled movement, thought or will.

It is beyond difficult to survive the loss of a child or other loved ones due to natural causes or accidents alone. At some point, parents and grandparents are going to realize that while they were encouraging their loved ones to get vaccinated in order to protect them, they were actually sacrificing their children and grandchildren to evil. Doctors, nurses, and pharmacists injected over 100 million Americans without giving them informed consent of what they were injecting them with or the dangers and risks. The participation in the ignorant manslaughter of your own family and community is an unfathomable burden to carry on one’s soul. There will be a mass wave of suicides.

I sent one of my original drafts warning about these injections to long-time colleague in the pharma/med device industry. He is in the “C-Level” circle. We have been friends and colleagues for over 20 years and he is very good person. He called me the next morning to thank me for the info, tell me he’s not getting his second Pfizer shot, and he’ll make sure that none of his adult children, his young son, or his wife will be getting the shots. Then he told me to not send the email to other people because I may get myself killed. He shared this advice with me out of caring, compassion and dead seriousness. And I was afraid after I hung up the phone, for about 2 hours. And then I thought, if there is man or woman who is not willing to lay down their life to protect the lives of thousands or millions of innocent children, then they are not a man or woman of God.

I am an excellent communicator, but I cannot be the messenger. I do not have the power, authority, or credentials to influence the people of our nation, but the Church does. I can draft letters, speeches, presentations, etc. for pastors to tailor and administer to their congregations.

The Church is supposed to proclaim the Truth and protect God’s children. Why are we staying silent while Satan is ripping unborn babies from mothers’ wombs and then leaving these women barren?

At a minimum, can the Church put forth a statement? It could be something simple, true and easily verifiable, such as;

“There is currently no data of statistical significance proving that COVID-19 injections are effective in preventing the infection or transmission of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. In recent months, there have been thousands of reports of serious adverse events caused by the COVID-19 injections, including deaths. Publicly available data shows that COVID-19 injections can be extremely harmful to infants, children, teens, and women and men of childbearing age. Until there are long-term safety studies conducted by trusted scientists and physicians, the Church adamantly opposes the continual injection of any and all COVID-19 biological agents into the population of the American people.”

There is some hope in that the Enemy is banking on the booster shots to finish Satan’s plan. So the Church can stop that. I also have reasons to believe that there were some placebos in the batches distributed in the United States, or at least injections with LNPs that didn’t contain the engineered genetic viral components.

Please…I want to help. Please put me in touch with someone from the Church who can help me help save people and help save our children.

Thank you for your service to God and His people.

With love and respect – Karen Kingston

Note: I often get messages on social media requesting that I reach out to (fill in the blank with name of an influencer) to share my information. Please know that I have been sending my research to individuals and organizations for 20 months now. It would be an answer to hundreds of prayers that I have prayed to be brought in as a respected partner to coordinate the messaging necessary to stop this mass murder of humanity.