If God is With Us, Who Can Stand Against Us?
For unto us a Child is born, unto us a Son is given; and the government will be upon His shoulder. And His name will be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.
December 24, 2023: Hallelujah! Christ is born! God is with us!
Matthew 1:21-23
And she shall bring forth a son, and thou shalt call his name JESUS: for he shall save His people from their sins. And all this was done that it might be fulfilled, which is spoken of the Lord by the Prophet, saying, “Behold, a virgin shall be with child and shall bear a son.
…
