How Vaccine Manufacturers Broke Their Immunity Shield
Reagan’s vaccine laws make it illegal to distribute childhood vaccines that result in more frequent and more harmful reactions than vaccines that were on the market prior to 1988.
September 30, 2024: The decades long violations of Reagan’s Childhood Vaccine Protection Act are coming to light. Manufacturers are not immune from liability if they knowingly misrepresented safety and efficacy data.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Kingston Report to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.