January 13, 2025: Last week I shared the CDC’s disclaimer that “Some Babies Will Experience Death Shortly After Vaccination by Coincidence,” and received numerous inquiries into clinical data that showed infant death post vaccination.

The below 2023 Kingston Report summarizes the horrifying findings of Pfizer’s Phase-3 data in babies as young as 6-months old.

June 18, 2023: In July of 2022 I began reporting on my analysis of Pfizer’s Phase-3 trial data of babies and toddlers from the ages of 6 months to 4 years old. If you have ever seen me report on this data, I typically get teared-up and sometimes need to stop recording. I don’t understand how a human being with a soul could have carried out these criminal experiments on babies and toddlers.

There Was NO Placebo.

All of the babies and toddlers were injected with mRNA nanoparticles BNT162b2 (aka Pfizer’s COVID-19 ‘vaccine’) unless the parents of the babies in the ‘placebo group’ figured out that the trial was essentially infanticide and withdrew their baby or toddler before they were injected with mRNA nanoparticles BNT162b2.

Pfizer and the FDA had Data Showing COVID-19 mRNA Injections Caused Severe Side Effects, Including Death in Babies Before the Babies’ Study Started

Per page 11 of their FDA submission, Pfizer states, “As of May 19, 2022, VAERS received…245 US report in children 6 months through 4 years of age (after vaccination)…