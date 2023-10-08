How I Survived Targeted Bioweapon Attacks
Other influencers are being targeted and some are being threatened, just as I am. I was told if I quieted down and took time off, the attacks would stop. The devil doesn't honor his word.
October 8, 2023: On Friday, October 6, 2023, I appeared on the Stew Peters show to discuss my recent experience as a victim of a targeted neuroweapon attack, as well as past bioweapon attacks beginning in 2021.
You can view the full Stew Peters interview here.
Based on lectures and reports from experts such as James Giordano, et al., as well as peer-revie…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Kingston Report to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.