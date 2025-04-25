April 25, 2025

Dear friends,

I am underoging some much needed treatments and getting some much needed rest. Your prayers for healing, restoration, and strength are powerful. I appreciate your support and prayers so much!

Good news on the mRNA bioweapons front. More and more media outlets and government officials are publicly acknowledging that the COVID-19 mRNA injections are in fact bioweapons.

U.K. Parliament Member Knew the COVID-19 Shots Were Bioweapons

In a recent interview with Liz Gun, former U.K. Parliament Member Andrew Bridgen stated, "I knew that was a bioweapon, the virus and the vaccines. And, also, the vaccines were distributed around the world by our militaries." When Gunn asks Bridgen why this has happened, he responds: "I mean, it's got to be corruption, isn't it? ... I'm afraid I'm under the very strong impression now that our intelligence agencies are not working for the people. They're working for something else, and it's not the people."

Below is an article from some of my early activist work used in movements from 2021 -2024 to get the COVID-19 mRNA shots pulled from the market, emphasizing how Florida residents can leverage FL 790.166 and 18 USC 175 to pursue criminal charges against the manufacturers.

The most powerful action all of us can take is to stop calling them vaccines or therapies and to start calling them bioweapons.

The below article (from over 2 years ago) breaks down some of the authoriative documents and legal terminology clearly defining the COVID-19 mRNA shots as bioweapons.

Keep up the good fight! With love and appreciation - Karen

Share

January 3, 2023: It’s no conspiracy theory that the COVID-19 ‘vaccines’ do not prevent infection or disease, were not conducted under bona fide research, and serve no peaceful purpose (meaning they cause harm) thereby meeting the definition of bioweapon under 18 USC 175.

Written content copyright Karen Kingston 2023.

Knowledge is power. Share this FREE Kingston Report. Share

COVID-19 mRNA Injections are Bioweapons

This is not a hyperbolic statement. Bioweapon (or weapon of mass destruction) is the only accurate legal term to describe the injections, not ‘vaccines’ and not ‘gene-editing therapies.’

The data is overwhelming that the COVID-19 injections increase the risk for disease, disabilities and death for otherwise healthy individuals, with alarmingly high rates of high school, college, and professional athletes collapsing on the field and dying or being left permanently disabled. I address that the COVID-19 injections are bioweapons in detail in 13 Reasons.

The question is, “How to begin to take criminal action with this knowledge?”

Understanding that most of Americans are unaware of the fact that the shots are bioweapons and there is no way to take over the mainstream media and social media airways any time soon, it would be futile to attempt to involve Merrick Garland in a national case to try and charge Pfizer and the FDA with developing and distributing WMDS, while our Federal government is promoting and controlling the ‘safe and effective vaccine’ narrative.

Share

Focusing on the state of Florida, where Governor DeSantis and Surgeon General Ladapo have acknowledged that the mRNA injections do not meet the criteria for a ‘safe and effective vaccine’ and have convened a grand jury, is likely America’s most viable opportunity to pursue criminal charges against Pfizer and the FDA for conspiring to develop, manufacture, approve, distribute and promote a bioweapon as a ‘safe and effective vaccine.’

Per Florida Title 46; 790.166 a bioweapon (weapon of mass destruction) is defined as;

“Any device or object that is designed or intended to cause death or serious bodily injury to any human or animal, or severe emotional or mental harm to any human, through the release, dissemination, or impact of toxic or poisonous chemicals, or their precursors;1.Any biological agent, toxin, vector, or delivery system. - Florida Title 46:790.166

Details regarding how the COVID-19 injections were intentionally designed to cause injury, disabilities and death can be found in this free article, Intended Consequences.

Per Florida Title 46:790.166, the definition of a weapon of mass destruction (WMD) also includes a, “toxin, recombinant molecule…engineered through biotechnology produced by a living organism...”

This description applies to the mRNA lipid nanoparticles themselves, which are agents of biowarfare, as well as the production of the spike protein by human cells inside of the body.

The lipid nanoparticles (LNP)are also a ‘delivery system’ with the mRNA spike protein as the payload.

Per Pfizer’s website, “When the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine is injected into the arm, these LNP delivery vehicles shuttle the mRNA instructions into cells. The instructions are then unloaded and the cell can make the spike protein.”

Copyright Karen Kingston 2022

Florida Title 46:790.166, goes on to state that charges can only be brought against person (s) without lawful authority.

Meaning the crime for manufacturing, possessing, selling, delivering, mailing, displaying, using, attempting to use, conspire to use, or who makes readily accessible to others weapons of mass destruction (WMDs) does not apply to members of the Armed Forces, a federal or state agency, or a private entity who is otherwise engaged in lawful activity within the scope of his or her employment.

Does Pfizer’s Contract Provide Them with Immunity? No.

Does this mean that Pfizer and the FDA can not be charged under Florida Title 46:790.166 because they were operating under a contract from the US Armed Forces? The answer is that the contract is exactly why they can be charged for developing and releasing a WMD, because the US Armed Forces contracted with Pfizer to develop an emergency use authorized (EUA) or FDA-approved vaccine, not a bioweapon.

The contract with the Department of Defense (DoD) clearly states that the clinical trials for FDA authorization and approval are regulated by the FDA and HHS separate from the US Army Medical Research and Material Command.

The above DoD contract statement is in alignment with the EUA laws that have been passed by Congress of the past decades.

The FDA (Commissioner) has the independent authority to determine if the benefits of an EUA medical countermeasures (COVID-19 vaccine) outweigh the risks.

The FDA also has the independent authority “to decline to review or issue an EUA based on any number of factors.”

The FDA’s EUA and FDA-approval authority independent of the US Armed Forces is reinforced in the DoD contract where it states, “the Government will have no right to withhold payment in respect of any delivered doses, unless the FDA has withdrawn approval or authorization of the vaccine.”

Pfizer Ran the Clinical Trials, NOT the DOD

The most damning part of the DoD contract for Pfizer (and what may be a get out of jail free card for BioNTech) is under Section A. Regulatory Planning and B. Clinical and Regulatory Approach, where Pfizer is designated as the Independent Review Committee and Data Safety Monitoring Board for BioNTech.

Per the contract, Pfizer was exclusively in charge of all data and interactions with the FDA, while it appears BioNTech was completely left in the dark. Unless there are internal communications to demonstrate that BioNTech was receiving updates on the data submissions and feedback regarding the FDA EUA or IND process, BioNTech appears to be an ‘innocent corporate bystander’ to a criminal conspiracy of Pfizer and the FDA.

The FDA and Pfizer were well aware that the COVID-19 injections were going to cause serious unnecessary harm including chronic diseases, disabilities and death, when they disclosed the below list of twenty-two (22) COVID-19 outcomes during the October 22, 2020 FDA/VRBPAC meeting.

After the above list of serious harmful and often deadly outcomes were disclosed, all EUA (emergency use authorization) and IND (initial new drug) application trials and processes should have come to an immediate halt per 21 USC 312.b1i.

By moving forward with criminal and fraudulent research (not bona fide research) Pfizer and the FDA conspired to develop, manufacture, distribute, and promote a weapon of mass destruction (WMD) as a ‘safe and effective vaccine.’

Florida state’s Attorney General (AG) should immediately begin to draft charges to be brought against Amit Patel, head of regulatory for COVID-19 mRNA vaccines at Pfizer, his COVID-19 vaccine regulatory team and who Amit reported into directly.

Note: Today we now know that supervisor was Peter Marks.

Amit and his team should be charged with conspiring to develop and manufacture a WMD just for submitting IND data that clearly demonstrated that Pfizer’s mRNA vaccines did not prevent infection or disease, but actually cause an increased risk for disease, disabilities and death, as well as failing to properly monitor safety and adverse events.Per the FDA Briefing Document; “An additional analysis appears to indicate that incidence of COVID-19 generally increased in each group of study participants with increasing time post-Dose 2.”

While this document was used to justify the use of boosters, bottom line is that Pfizer concluded that the risk for COVID-19 infection increases in individuals who receive 2 doses of their COVID-19 mRNA bioweapon injection.

The increased rate of COVID-19 infection post mRNA injection has been confirmed by the Cleveland Clinic and dozens of other reputable research centers and researchers.

Charges should also be brought against Dr. Ramachandra Naik, PhD, and other pertinent FDA panel members who approved the Pfizer mRNA vaccines on August 23, 2021.

There is no and can never be a lawful contract of the DoD with any government organization, private organization, or individual to develop, distribute, and/or administer a weapons of mass destruction (WMD) and/or promote them as a ‘safe and effective vaccines’ because this is in grave violation of the Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ), about a dozen international human rights treaties and the Law of War.

Give a gift subscription

Here are a select few examples of international human rights treaties that military would be in violation of if they contracted Pfizer and instructed the FDA to develop and distribute a bioweapon.

Per 10 USC 31 Sec 502, every enlisted US Military personnel takes an oath to defend the Constitution and adhere to the regulations of the Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ).

Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ) and the Law of War clearly state that there are laws and guidelines for the US military to mitigate civilian casualties in war.

Grave breaches of UCMJ and the Law of War include “(w)ilfully killing of protected persons (civilians) and (w)ilfully causing serious injury to body or health of civilians (protected persons).”

Any contract that is a contract to commit a crime is null and void in civilian courts. If the US DoD contracted with Pfizer to develop a WMD and release it on the US civilian population that contract and all its stated and implied immunities would be null and void as the contract would be in grave violation of the UCMJ and Law of War.

As the DoD contract currently reads, the DoD contracted with Pfizer for Pfizer to work with the FDA to develop EUA vaccines and/or effective FDA-approved vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 and variants. Per the DoD contract, Pfizer’s FDA submitted documents and HHS databases, it would appear that Pfizer conspired with the FDA to develop and distribute a weapon of mass destruction and not a ‘safe and effective vaccine.’

The sooner a Florida sheriff or the Attorney General brings charges against Pfizer and the FDA under Florida Title 46; 790.166, the sooner we can bring to an end to the evil that has been unleashed on American civilians and our children, and we can stop this ongoing evil assault on humanity.

Colossians 2:1-4

For I want you to know how great a struggle I have for you…and for all who have not seen me face to face, that their hearts may be encouraged, being knit together in love, to reach all the riches of full assurance of understanding and the knowledge of God's mystery, which is Christ, in whom are hidden all the treasures of wisdom and knowledge. I say this in order that no one may delude you with plausible arguments.

Give a gift subscription

Take Down COVID-19*

*Copyright Content from 2022

The uncomfortable truth is that we all have been lied too and deeply betrayed by leaders we trust, and some we even adored. All offices of power across our nation; from our President and Federal Healthcare agencies to our local governors, mayors, city counsel members, and even our health care service providers, employers, and school boards members. If you’re questioning on how to know if a government, public official or even if your employer or school is an ally of the American people of our children, there is a simple challenge to give them;

Demand Local Officials Take Down COVID-19.

Call for governors, attorney generals, mayors, school boards, colleges and universities, health care officials, health care centers, businesses, and churches to;

Make a public declaration that COVID-19 mRNA vaccines cause disease and death and must be banned and recalled immediately

Immediately STOP ALL COVID-19 testing, treatments and mRNA vaccines

REJECT and STOP ALL FUNDING for all COVID-19 programs

*CALL FOR GOVERNORS and Attorney Generals to CRIMINALIZE the promotion and administration of mRNA vaccines

*Governors have the power to reject the HHS declaration that SARS-CoV-2 is a threat to public health and national security and to criminalize the use of all EUA designated COVID-19 products, tests, and mRNA vaccines. Attorney generals have the right to seize and destroy all COVID-19 mRNA injections. Demand that they do.

If You’d Like to Further Support My Work

Thank you for following and supporting me! It has been a long journey to the mass awakening by the American people that the COVID-19 mRNA injections are bioweapons that can only cause disease, disabilities and death.

Contact Information

email: patriots@mifight.com Mail: Karen Kingston - 1700 Aviara Parkway #130063 - Carlsbad, CA 92013

90-Day Supply of Prescription Parasite Cleanse Combo

The Wellness Company is now offering a 90-day supply of the Parasite Cleanse Combo of ivermectin + mebendazole. You can save $90 (15%) with the code BEWELL15 at checkout.

The Wellness Company - be well.