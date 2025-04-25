The Kingston Report

The Kingston Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve Overland's avatar
Steve Overland
19h

Praying for your speedy recovery and great health!! Thanks for keeping the uniformed, like me, up to date on the positive actions being taking on this front!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Thomas Hanna's avatar
Thomas Hanna
12h

Thanks for some better news about yourself.

The terminology psyop of using deflecting terms goes even further with the use of the term crime and criminal. Due to the interview clip, identifiying this attack on the people of the world as a military operation. It well made your point as to it being a weapon, not medical treatment, but then a judicial response to an act of war is inappropriate as well. It's like calling an intentional vehicular homicide a traffic violation. The God given instinct of self-preservation would never confuse an existential attack as a crime.

God bless you for sounding this alarm without ceasing. I don't know how to better wake up the diggers of their own graves.

It seems, disbelief in God includes disbelief in the devil, perhaps that is his job to prove God is real.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Karen Kingston
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture