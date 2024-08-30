Have We Been Searching for Truth in Something That Has No Truth in It?
Tired of the barrage of doublespeak, doublethink, and lies around viruses, vaccines, and pandemics? Dr. Ana Mihalcea and I provide some much needed clarity in the world of infectious disease chaos.
August 30, 2024: In the world of pandemics and infectious diseases, the CDC, NIH, FDA, BioPharma corporations, and leading experts continually modify, overlap, deny, and even reverse the meaning of basic terms such as ‘virus,’ ‘vaccine,’ and ‘mRNA’ in order to create confusion and division among medical experts and communities.
In this 1-hour conversation, Dr. Ana Mihalcea and I provide some much needed clarity in the world of infectious disease chaos.
This a 4-minute clip.
We discuss the nanotechnology analysis of the COVID-19 ‘vaccines’ done by Dr. Lee Mi Young out of South Korea, and address the topics of nanoparticle transmission and shedding, as well as my own personal experience with being treated with EDTA chelation.
You can watch the full 1-hour interview and follow Dr. Ana Mihalcea’s work here.
1 Corinthians 14:33
For God is not the author of confusion but of peace, as in all the churches of the saints.
The Kingston Report. TRUTH WINS.
I don't know what is more concerning: the intentional deceit of double talk or the fact that the average Joe could care less!
I've sent this out to my dubious siblings across the country to consider. Thanks for your faithfulness. I think we are making progress...if the silence of the politicians on this subject is any indicator. I'm guessing they are considering the possible outcomes for themselves, when the public goes APE ON THEM for what they have done to us. I notice that today, Epoch Times reports that even Zuckerberg is expressing remorse for caving in to the federal government's demands and censoring life-saving Covid information. He says he will have more backbone next time...obviously he knows they are doing it again... pox, pox, and more pox. (So many pox's and so little time to spread them...(Bill Gates recurring nightmare). I imagine they will pee their unisex panties when Jesus comes back looking for answers about why they did it.