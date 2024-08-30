August 30, 2024: In the world of pandemics and infectious diseases, the CDC, NIH, FDA, BioPharma corporations, and leading experts continually modify, overlap, deny, and even reverse the meaning of basic terms such as ‘virus,’ ‘vaccine,’ and ‘mRNA’ in order to create confusion and division among medical experts and communities.

In this 1-hour conversation, Dr. Ana Mihalcea and I provide some much needed clarity in the world of infectious disease chaos.

This a 4-minute clip.

Feel free to share this FREE article and interview.

We discuss the nanotechnology analysis of the COVID-19 ‘vaccines’ done by Dr. Lee Mi Young out of South Korea, and address the topics of nanoparticle transmission and shedding, as well as my own personal experience with being treated with EDTA chelation.

You can watch the full 1-hour interview and follow Dr. Ana Mihalcea’s work here.

1 Corinthians 14:33

For God is not the author of confusion but of peace, as in all the churches of the saints.

