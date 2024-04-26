GSK is Suing Pfizer
BREAKING: Pfizer thought they had immunity under the PREP Act, but now GSK is joining the the growing list of organizations and individuals that are suing the pants off of the pharma giant.
April 25, 2024: GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) is suing Pfizer for patent infringement. Per Reuters; “GSK said in the lawsuit that Pfizer and BioNTech's Comirnaty vaccines violate the company's patent rights in mRNA-vaccine innovations developed ‘more than a decade before’ the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Reuters states that; “A GSK spokesperson said the company believes its patents "provided the foundational technology used in Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 mRNA vaccines," and that it is ‘willing to license these patents on commercially reasonable terms and to ensure continued patient access’ to the shots.”
Pfizer Thought They Had Immunity Under the PREP Act
On July 3, 2021, I gave my first presentation on the mRNA injections at Doug Billings’ Determined Patriots conference in Branson, Missouri. I did a deep dive on Pfizer’s Phase-3 FDA data, Moderna/NIH patents, and a brief overview of the mRNA/Pfizer ‘vaccine’ patent landscape (from an article publish in Nature).
To the right of the image are my IP notes from July 3, 2021. Note the NIH/China collaboration on ‘bat coronaviruses’ using the HIV virus beginning in 2004.
On July 3, 2021, I predicted that Pfizer and Moderna would be delusional in believing that they had iron-clad immunity from all lawsuits, and well…these mRNA giants have not disappointed in having monstrous lawsuits brought against them both.
Brief Update on Pfizer and mRNA Lawsuits and Settlements
In 2021, Pfizer settled a lawsuit with Allele for mNeonGreen used in the manufacturing of Pfizer’s mRNA injections BNT162b2.
The NIH and university scientists sued Moderna for their use of the patented ‘spike protein’ and won $400 million.
Moderna brought a lawsuit against Pfizer in 2022, which has put on pause due to the US Patent Office’s upcoming ruling on the validity of Moderna’s mRNA patents.
Texas is suing the pants off of Pfizer, bringing 18 counts against the pharma giant under the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act.
Dr. Joe Sansone is in the process of appealing a Florida District Judge’s recent dismissal of the writ mandamus filed to have Governor Desantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody ban the COVID-19 mRNA injections from the state of Florida.
Brook Jackson’s whistleblower case against Pfizer for committing mass fraud against the U.S. people in conducting their Phase 3 clinical trials, has a May 1, 2024 hearing scheduled for her attorneys to argue against the judge’s recent motion to dismiss and to continue the hearing.
Go get ‘em Brook! You can follow this courageous woman here.
Proverbs 29:7
The righteous care about justice for the poor, but the wicked have no such concern.
The Kingston Report. TRUTH WINS.
Thank you Miss Karen😊 for yet another stellar and timely report on the on-going, public, corporate - clown show from the slimiest Big Pharma corporation ever to disgrace humanity with its litany of greeds and misdeeds. Pfizer and BioNTech together boldly display unseemly, sickening behaviors to brazenly and continuously assault us all with toxins in concert, I believe, with the CCP, the WEF, and the ruinous, global pirates of darkness. Uh, that's to say they really suck.
In 2023 Pfizer, with the help of many Wrongressmen, SINators, and industry psychopaths, clawed out of the pit of financial catastrophe and achieved a market cap of $100 billion, with likely-deceptive marketing of products to treat diseases they probably generated - this $100 billion is a far cry from their $168 billion in 2021, but a reason to throw a Superbowl party with snooty music themes to mock their own customers.
I'm glad GSK, with its $36 billion cap, is suing these merciless, mass-murdering bastards! - Not that those often-sued and equally murky monsters are any better.
While GSK lost stock value, it still has firm profits of around 9 billion pounds, with a handsome stock earning of 122 pounds for 2023. Not bad for that disgusting London rat-pack. They want to pass Pfizer - I suspect not to help the public - but to rend it to pieces just like Pfizer - only for more mullah. So, I sincerely hope they all rip each other to financial shreds.
Maybe afterwards we can source a few government leaders with, uh, fortitude!
But meanwhile, Biotech analyst Miss Karen Kingston remains the undisputed champion of Truth In Reporting!! Keep charging!!😊👍🌄
It's hard to keep your fingers crossed and hope for the best in this new dystopian world! Thank you, Karen.