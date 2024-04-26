April 25, 2024: GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) is suing Pfizer for patent infringement. Per Reuters; “GSK said in the lawsuit that Pfizer and BioNTech's Comirnaty vaccines violate the company's patent rights in mRNA-vaccine innovations developed ‘more than a decade before’ the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Reuters states that; “A GSK spokesperson said the company believes its patents "provided the foundational technology used in Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 mRNA vaccines," and that it is ‘willing to license these patents on commercially reasonable terms and to ensure continued patient access’ to the shots.”

Pfizer Thought They Had Immunity Under the PREP Act

On July 3, 2021, I gave my first presentation on the mRNA injections at Doug Billings’ Determined Patriots conference in Branson, Missouri. I did a deep dive on Pfizer’s Phase-3 FDA data, Moderna/NIH patents, and a brief overview of the mRNA/Pfizer ‘vaccine’ patent landscape (from an article publish in Nature).

To the right of the image are my IP notes from July 3, 2021. Note the NIH/China collaboration on ‘bat coronaviruses’ using the HIV virus beginning in 2004.

On July 3, 2021, I predicted that Pfizer and Moderna would be delusional in believing that they had iron-clad immunity from all lawsuits, and well…these mRNA giants have not disappointed in having monstrous lawsuits brought against them both.

Brief Update on Pfizer and mRNA Lawsuits and Settlements

In 2021, Pfizer settled a lawsuit with Allele for mNeonGreen used in the manufacturing of Pfizer’s mRNA injections BNT162b2.

The NIH and university scientists sued Moderna for their use of the patented ‘spike protein’ and won $400 million.

Moderna brought a lawsuit against Pfizer in 2022, which has put on pause due to the US Patent Office’s upcoming ruling on the validity of Moderna’s mRNA patents.

Texas is suing the pants off of Pfizer, bringing 18 counts against the pharma giant under the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

Dr. Joe Sansone is in the process of appealing a Florida District Judge’s recent dismissal of the writ mandamus filed to have Governor Desantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody ban the COVID-19 mRNA injections from the state of Florida.

Brook Jackson’s whistleblower case against Pfizer for committing mass fraud against the U.S. people in conducting their Phase 3 clinical trials, has a May 1, 2024 hearing scheduled for her attorneys to argue against the judge’s recent motion to dismiss and to continue the hearing.

Go get ‘em Brook! You can follow this courageous woman here.

