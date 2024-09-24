September 24, 2024: FluMist is a nasal flu vaccine that is FDA approved for adults and children as young as 2 years of age. On Friday, September 20, 2024, the FDA approved FluMist for self-administration by adults, meaning you can ‘vaccinate’ yourself and your loved ones at home without the supervision of a medical professional.

Per the FDA submitted data, FluMist causes flu symptoms, significantly increases hospitalization rates (over 6000% in babies), and vaccinated individuals can infect others through shedding.

Share

In other words…

Give You and Your Loved Ones the Flu….with FluMist