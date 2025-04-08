April 8, 2025: Last night, Chris Cuomo discussed RFK Jr.’s plans to have CDC recommend that fluoride no longer be put in the drinking water with former CDC Director, Robert Redfield. Redfield explained how this should be done the right way by organizing a CDC panel to analyze the data regarding the health effects of fluoride in drinking water.

You can watch the 4-minute clip here .

Share this FREE Kingston Report! TRUTH WINS. Share

However, during the interview, Redfield rightfully opined that if HHS Secretary Kennedy (RFK Jr.) focuses on too many things, nothing gets done. In Redfield’s opinion, obesity and chronic disease should be prioritized over fluoride in the water.

Oh! For Pete’s Sake!

Now this is what the media is talking about - the merits of removing fluoride from drinking water - but definitely not the merits of removing the COVID-19 mRNA injections from the market.

When Will RFK Jr. Announce the COVID-19 mRNA Recall?

If RFK Jr. were to announce an order for FDA Commissioner Dr. Martin Adel Makary to organize a Class 1 recall committee for all authorized (EUA) and FDA-approved COVID-19 mRNA injections still on the market (Pfizer and Moderna), there would be dynamic discussions across all media (and sighs of relief from MAHA supporters).

A recent survey showed that twenty-six percent (26%) of Americans believe that the statement, "more people died from the COVID-19 vaccines than have died from the COVID-19 virus,” is DEFINITELY TRUE or PROBABLY TRUE, and 31% believe that statement was probably false - meaning they could be persuaded.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH just published a summary of an 85-Million-Person Study Finding Increased Risks of Stroke, Heart Attack, Coronary Artery Disease, and Arrhythmia Following COVID-19 Vaccination on Substack.

The Majority of MAHA Supporters Believe Pulling the COVID-19 mRNA Shots Off the Market Should Be RFK Jr.’s Top Priority

I didn’t conduct a survey, but I’m pretty confident that the top priorities of most MAHA supporters don’t include removing fluoride from the drinking water or red dye in fruit loops.

Do you agree that these should be the top 3 MAHA priorities for HHS Secretary Kennedy?

Immediately remove the EUA COVID-19 mRNA injections from the childhood vaccine schedule for children under the age of 12, as they were never FDA-approved as being safe and effective for children, and have no business being on the schedule. (I’ve been shouting this since 2021.) Order FDA Commissioner Dr. Martin Adel Makary to organize a Class 1 recall committee for all FDA-approved COVID-19 mRNA injections still on the market (Pfizer and Moderna for adults and children 12 years of age and older) within the next 30 days. Pfizer’s package insert alone shows that 75% of children 12-17 years old who are fully injected and boosted have active SARS-CoV-2 infection. In other words, if you get the injection, you get the infection. If recently ousted FDA Director Peter Marks can single-handedly override his FDA peers in approving dangerous and deadly vaccines and gene therapies, under Secretary Kennedy’s leadership, Dr. Makary can organize a team to get the COVID-19 mRNA shots quickly removed from the market. Order FDA Commissioner Dr. Martin Adel Makary to organize an advisory committee to look at the safety data of all childhood vaccines (and stop promoting the MMR vaccine and all vaccines until this is done).

It’s Time for the Federal Government to Talk About “The Deadliest Vaccines Ever Made”

Prior to being confirmed as HHS Secretary, Mr. Kennedy openly called the COVID-19 mRNA injections “the deadliest vaccines ever made,” and consistently pointed out the high-risk neurological and physiological dangers that childhood vaccines pose to infants and children.

Now is not the time to go radio silent on the lethal mRNA shots.

Share

“I really want to drive home that these are deadly. And that children are dying. These are taking lives.” - Karen Kingston, July 15, 2021

4-minute clip from my first podcast interview with Doug Billings in July 2021.

You can watch this breaking 2021 interview, exposing the lethality of the mRNA shots on Rumble.

It’s Time to Call-On RFK Jr. to Recall the COVID-19 mRNA Shots

I’ve predicted that HHS Secretary Kennedy will pull the COVDI-19 mRNA shots within 100 days from being sworn in and after reviewing the data from US government databases. We have less than 50 days left to go.

With Peter Marks ousted from the FDA, our demands to have the COVID-19 mRNA injections pulled from the market should be expedited. It’s time to call on RFK Jr. to recall the mRNA injections.

James 4:17

If anyone, then, knows the good they ought to do and doesn’t do it, it is sin for them.

If You’d Like to Further Support My Work

Thank you for following and supporting me! It has been a long journey to the mass awakening by the American people that the COVID-19 mRNA injections are bioweapons that can only cause disease, disabilities and death.

Mail: Karen Kingston - 1700 Aviara Parkway #130063 - Carlsbad, CA 92013

90-Day Supply of Prescription Parasite Cleanse Combo

Every week I receive inquiries about “Where to buy ivermectin?” (or ivermectin/fenbendazole* combo).

*Fenbendazole is only approved for veterinary use in the United States.

The Wellness Company is now offering a 90-day supply of the Parasite Cleanse Combo of ivermectin + mebendazole. You can save $90 (15%) with the code BEWELL15 at checkout.

Save 15% with the code BEWELL15 at checkout.

Save 10% on all Wellness Company products and services with code KINGSTON.