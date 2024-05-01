May 1, 2024: This is tremendous news! In June 2023, Stew Peters and I exposed many of the lies Americans are being told about the current food supply, specifically the lack of disclosures regarding the lab-grown manufacturing of ‘meat’ using many of the same multi-species gene-editing technologies and biotechnology reagents found in the COVID-19 mRNA nanoparticles that are known toxins to humans and other biological life forms.

Now Governor DeSantis is banning multi-species, mRNA lab-grown meat

Peter Imanuelson just broke that “Governor Ron DeSantis signed SB 1084 to prohibit the sale of lab-grown meat in the state of Florida. Florida is taking action to stop the World Economic Forum’s goal of forcing the world to eat lab-grown meat and insects. While the World Economic Forum is telling the world to forgo meat consumption, Florida is increasing meat production, and encouraging residents to continue to consume and enjoy 100% real Florida beef.”

Will Desantis Ban mRNA Injections Next?

It’s tremendous news that DeSantis is banning lab-grown, multi-species mRNA meat. As DeSantis has determined that banning mRNA created and contaminated meat is critical to protect Florida farmers and agriculture business, surely he will agree with Surgeon General Ladapo that mRNA injections are a threat to Floridians’ health and the human genome and prohibit mRNA use next.

Continue to pray for and encourage Governor Desantis to ban the mRNA injections next. Godspeed.

