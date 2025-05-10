The Kingston Report

Dr. Makary's predecessor at the FDA (Faster Death Agency) Dr. Robert Califf was an undergraduate classmate (& then friend of mine) who was clearly all in on pretty much anything the Big Pharma and Brandon admin agenda wanted as far as that rubber stamp was concerned. One could say the gold standard devolved into little more than pyrite (fools gold) but the billions in greenbacks could buy a lot of the real stuff. Let's hope Marty Makary follows though on his vow to re-establish scientific legitimacy and integrity to the discredited agency that abandoned actual public health as a priority long ago one could argue. The jury is still waaaay out on that as far as I'm concerned... $$$$$$$$$

This set the stage for what the FDA is all about, no matter what blather comes out from any of their talking heads, "Look we want to deliver more cures and meaningful treatments to Americans, and we’re using 2 principles - gold standard science and common sense."

I almost choked on my morning gruel seeing the analogy to "gold standard science".........what is this idiot talking about?

The FDA has NEVER used any kind of standard scientific strategy for approving a Big Pharma "cure" for anything. Let's go back to the FDA's approval of Thalidomide in the early 60's, "“the biggest man-made medical disaster ever where babies were born missing limbs or hugely abbreviated arms/legs. The FDA must be dissolved completely as a scam gov't attempt to watch out for the public health. It's been charading as a public watchdog. The only thing it watched out for was how much BIG PHARMA PAID them to rubber stamp their bogus studies. The FDA is a criminal entity that deceived us all. I will not forgive them ever for being a poisonous snake.

