May 10, 2025: FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary appeared on Morning Joe yesterday morning to specifically address the lack of FDA approval for Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine but directed the interview into a more general discussion regarding the need to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 shots against gold standard scientific studies and data.

He even stated that, “I cannot in good faith recommend that a young healthy girl get another COVID jab.”

Knowledge is power. Share this FREE Kingston Report. TRUTH WINS. Share

“Americans Want to Know if They Should Take a COVID Booster.” - FDA Commissioner Marty Makary

Commissioner Dr. Makary asserted:

“Look we want to deliver more cures and meaningful treatments to Americans, and we’re using 2 principles - gold standard science and common sense. Now, when it comes to that particular product (Novavax C19 vaxx) which I can’t get into too much detail on because it’s still in the review process.

Americans want to know if they should take a COVID booster. They want to know when they have a co-morbid condition if they should take it. They want to know if their 12-year-old healthy girl should be getting a 6th COVID jab this fall. I cannot in good faith recommend that a young healthy girl get another COVID jab.”

“We Have a Void of Science” (for the Past 4 Years) - Dr. Makary

Dr. Makary went on to explain how the COVID-19 injections have been granted annual FDA approval and/or authorization with zero scientific rigor or common-sense evaluation over the past 4 years.

“It’s been about 4 years since we’ve had a randomized controlled trial. So, the companies have been creating new vaccines each year and getting a rubber stamp from the FDA. We’d like to see some clinical trial data, either before or after. And so we are in discussions, and we are going to see a mutually satisfactory middle-ground and that announcement should be forthcoming.”

“Does the Administration and Your Agency Still Believe in the Efficacy of These COVID-19 Vaccines At least Some Americans?”

When Dr. Makary was asked whether the Trump administration or the FDA believed in the efficacy of the COVID-19 shots for at least some Americans, his response inferred that the administration and the FDA do not believe the COVID-19 shots are effective for any Americans.

“Show me the data! Show me the data where a young healthy teenager should be taking a COVID shot right now.

In a void of data, opinions fill that void. And this administration is committed to gold-standard science. So that’s what we’re going to deliver on.”

Share

These bold statements regarding the fact that there’s a complete lack of scientific data and clinical evidence proving that the COVID-19 injections provide any health benefits to any Americans were made less than 2 weeks after the United States Government admitted in a court filing that the FDA granted FDA authorization and approval of their COVID-19 mRNA shots while being aware of the fact that their clinical trial data was fraudulent. The truth is that the overwhelming body of evidence demonstrates that the COVID-19 shots have caused unprecedented levels of disease, disabilities, and death in America.

“Patience is Running Out.” - Emerald Robinson

During my May 9, 2025, interview with Emerald, we address the well-established scientific evidence that the COVID-19 mRNA injections have only caused disease, disabilities, sterility, and death in America and around the world, and that it is way past time for Secretary Kennedy and FDA Commissioner Makary to pull the shots off of the market and to address the data demonstrating the harmful and catastrophic outcomes that resulted from the reckless and unlawful approval and promotion of the mRNA technology injections.

Follow Emerald @EmeraldRobinsonX .

Court Filing in Pfizer Case Asserts That the US Government Is NOT Interested in Investigating Itself

2 Corinthians 10: 3-6

For though we live in the world, we do not wage war as the world does. The weapons we fight with are not the weapons of the world. On the contrary, they have divine power to demolish strongholds. We demolish arguments and every pretension that sets itself up against the knowledge of God, and we take captive every thought to make it obedient to Christ. And we will be ready to punish every act of disobedience, once your obedience is complete.

If You’d Like to Further Support My Work

Mail: Karen Kingston - 1700 Aviara Parkway, #130063 - Carlsbad, CA 92013

Buy me a coffee (Ko-fi)

90-Day Supply of Prescription Parasite Cleanse Combo

The Wellness Company is now offering a 90-day supply of the Parasite Cleanse Combo of ivermectin + mebendazole. You can save $90 (15%) with the code BEWELL15 at checkout.